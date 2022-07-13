Police fed chiefs say morale at all-time low as government breaks pay deal

Suffolk police federation chiefs have accused the government of breaking a 100-year-old promise to pay officers fairly, leaving officers' morale at an all-time low.

Darren Harris, chairman of the Suffolk Police Federation, said under the Police Act of 1919 officers had given up their right to strike as long as the government paid them fairly.

Darren Harris, chairman of Suffolk Police Federation - Credit: Jason Bye

He said: "The police actually went on strike in the summer of 1918 and to make sure it never happened again the government of the day agreed to pay officers a fair wage on the condition they gave up the right to withdraw their labour.

“We have been good to our word ever since but I think the government needs reminding of the promises that were made back then.

“We have a new policing minister and I will be urging him to make sure both sides stick to the deal and that means a pay offer that reflects the hard work of our members and properly rewards them for the risks they take and the sacrifices they make.”

He added morale among police officers had fallen to an all-time low after they had endured a two-year pay freeze while other public sector workers who are allowed to take industrial action have been given pay rises to acknowledge the work they undertook throughout the pandemic.

Steve Hartshorn, national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “Our members cannot strike and seem to have no redress to this loss as the law currently prohibits such action by police officers.

“All police officers want is fair pay. A reward that recognises their important place in society, for the dangers they face as they go about their duties fighting and preventing crime, enforcing law and order and protecting the vulnerable, while not having access to employment rights similar to other workers for safeguarding their pay and conditions.”

He added: "During our annual conference in May, I asked the home secretary – why are my colleagues one of the only groups of frontline public sector workers being punished?

“Today, I want to ask the government – did our forebears make a mistake in trusting you by giving up our right to strike in 1919 against the promise of fair pay?

“The government must be reminded of this promise time and time again.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “We’re grateful to police officers who work tirelessly to keep our streets safe, which is why we’ve increased funding for the police this year to £16.9billion and are recruiting an additional 20,000 officers.

“The independent Police Remuneration Review Body make recommendations to the government on the appropriate level of pay. We value their expert advice and give careful consideration to their recommendations.”