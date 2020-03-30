E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Five arrested after two armed robberies at convenience stores

PUBLISHED: 06:42 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:47 30 March 2020

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Five people have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies at convenience stores in Suffolk on Sunday night.

Suffolk police were called to McColl’s in Church Street, Eye, to reports of an attack at around 7.40pm.

Police then received another call a short while later at 8.50pm after receiving similar reports of a robbery at the Londis store in Sizewell Road, Leiston.

It is not currently known if there are any injuries or if anything was taken.

Five people, three men and two women, have been arrested in connection with the two robberies, which are believed to be linked.

The five suspects were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

The incident comes after a Co-op store in Bury St Edmunds was robbed at knifepoint last week, with a thief making off with cash.

