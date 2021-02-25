Police remember Pc Peter Evans who died during a high-speed pursuit

Published: 1:29 PM February 25, 2021

Police have paid tribute to the loyal service and dedication of colleague, Pc Peter Evans, on the 20th anniversary of his death while on duty.

Pc Evans was a passenger in an armed response car which overturned and crashed into an electricity pole on the A14, at Great Saxham, near Risby at about 2.30am on February 24, 2001.

The driver of the car, Pc Wayne Naylor, later told an inquest he had overtaken a postal van at about 100mph, in pursuit of another vehicle, when confronted by a snow drift in the road.

Pc Naylor, a firearms officer and police driving instructor, suffered serious chest injuries and had to be cut free from the wreckage.

His colleague, Pc Evans, was declared dead at the scene.

The former sports teacher, who joined Suffolk Constabulary in June 1991, was described by fellow officers at the time as a highly intelligent, dedicated colleague who lived life to the full and was always fun to be with.

Then-assistant chief constable, Colin Langham-Fitt, said the force had lost a real character, as well as a dedicated and hard-working officer.

Pc Evans spent the first seven years of his service working in Haverhill as a patrol officer and on attachment with CID. He moved to the operations department at Bury St Edmunds in July 1998.

Both officers were with the West Traffic Unit, at Bury St Edmunds, at the time of the crash.

Pc Evans is one of 28 Suffolk police officers to have died on duty since the murder of Pc James McFadden in 1844.

Two police constables and three special constables were killed in enemy air raids during the Second World War.

On the anniversary of Pc Evans' death, Chief Constable Steve Jupp said: “Today we remember the life and service of our colleague Pc Peter Evans and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"Losing a colleague on duty affects those who worked with them and we also feel the loss across the organisation.

"Peter will be missed by all who knew him and we are thankful for his loyal service and dedication.”