Teenager detained as more than 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin seized
PUBLISHED: 14:19 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 16 November 2018
A teenager has been arrested after allegedly being caught with a “nasty” knife and more yhan 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.
Suffolk police’s high-visibility Scorpion team, which targets drug crime and related disorder across the county, said on Thursday, November 16 that it had detained a 16-year-old boy in Haverhill, in the west of the county.
The Scorpion team Tweeted: “Detained a 16-year-old male with this nasty knife and over 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.
“Safeguarding measures to be put in place for the youth. #countylines.”
All those in the Scorpion team are highly-skilled and experienced public order officers with training in searches, surveillance and drugs identification.
Since its formation in 2015, the team - split into east, south and west branches - has been prioritising a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking, as well as working to combat child sex offences, deny criminals use of the roads and make prisons safer places.
