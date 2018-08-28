Teenager detained as more than 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin seized

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly being caught with a “nasty” knife and more yhan 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Suffolk police’s high-visibility Scorpion team, which targets drug crime and related disorder across the county, said on Thursday, November 16 that it had detained a 16-year-old boy in Haverhill, in the west of the county.

The Scorpion team Tweeted: “Detained a 16-year-old male with this nasty knife and over 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

“Safeguarding measures to be put in place for the youth. #countylines.”

All those in the Scorpion team are highly-skilled and experienced public order officers with training in searches, surveillance and drugs identification.

Since its formation in 2015, the team - split into east, south and west branches - has been prioritising a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking, as well as working to combat child sex offences, deny criminals use of the roads and make prisons safer places.