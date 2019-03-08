'Serious' crash closes road
PUBLISHED: 16:08 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 09 August 2019
Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of a 'serious' collision near Stowmarket that has forced the closure of a road.
Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service in Haughley New Street near Borley Green, just outside of Stowmarket.
The crash, involving a car and a motorbike, is said to have happened shortly after 1pm on Friday, August 9.
The road remains blocked at the junction of Warren Lane as emergency services deal with the incident.
The extent of any injuries is not currently known.
Traffic in the area is coping well, according to the AA Route Planner.