Suffolk police confirm investigation into Twitter post

Published: 4:07 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020

Police said the comments have been referred to the professional standards department Picture: GETTY IMAGES - Credit: Getty Images

Suffolk police have launched an internal investigation into comments made on a Twitter account thought to belong to a member of police staff.

The profile was removed from the social media platform before Suffolk Constabulary confirmed it had referred the comments to its professional standards department.

Before its removal, the account displayed comments made in response to video footage of police stopping and searching young black, Asian and minority ethnic males. The force has not confirmed the origin of the account, but a spokesperson said: “Suffolk Constabulary values are those of integrity, honesty, respect and trust and we expect high standards of personal and professional behaviour from our officers and staff.

“The comments have been referred to the professional standards department and the matter is currently under investigation. No further comments will be made whilst the investigation is ongoing.”