Drone pilots and dog walkers warned to steer clear of Suffolk’s rare birds

Drone pilots, wether hobbyists or photographers, are warned to avoid disturbing nesting birds in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Rare birds could be disturbed or even distressed by errant drone pilots, either by mistake or intentionally as they try to get a photograph.

Dogs need to be kept on a lead in areas with ground nesting birds Picture: GETTY IMAGES Dogs need to be kept on a lead in areas with ground nesting birds Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk has some very sensitive sites where rare bird breeds, both native and migratory, are either already nesting or will shortly be arriving.

Areas like RSPB Minsmere of the AONB of Suffolk Coast and Heaths are both sites of nests that should not be disturbed, made by birds that are protected under law.

Some of these sites are protected from entry, so some users of drone may want to try and get a view from above, using the technology that is available.

Fabian Harrison, from RSPB Suffolk, said: “Drones can have severe consequences for breeding birds, leading to abandonment and an increased risk of detection by predators.

Sgt Brian Calver of the Rural and Wildlfe Crime Team in Suffolk Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS Sgt Brian Calver of the Rural and Wildlfe Crime Team in Suffolk Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

“At a time when wildlife already faces so many challenges, we are imploring the public to stay vigilant this summer and keep an eye out for wildlife crime. Remember – if you see a crime in progress, always call 999.”

Police want to remind people who fly drones it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb any wild bird listed on Schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

These include many eagles, falcons, hawks, avocets, tits, terns and swans - a full list can be found on the RSPB website.

Sgt Brian Calver from the Rural Crime team said: “From a birds perspective, a drone is likely to be seen as a predator and as such cause distress and disturbance, which amounts to an offence, if nesting.

“Just causing the bird to momentarily leave the nest is sufficient to commit the offence.

“We do not want to spoil everyone’s enjoyment of the countryside, but we would urge users of drones to be sensible and think twice about where they are flying.”

Police are also reminding people that the legislation is also relevant to dog owners around ground nesting birds, with owners encouraged to keep dogs on leads if they are visiting sites known to contain ground nests.

If officers find evidence of such offences being committed it could potentially result in six months imprisonment or a fine of up to £5,000.