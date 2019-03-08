Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Drone pilots and dog walkers warned to steer clear of Suffolk’s rare birds

PUBLISHED: 21:38 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:38 01 April 2019

Drone pilots, wether hobbyists or photographers, are warned to avoid disturbing nesting birds in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drone pilots, wether hobbyists or photographers, are warned to avoid disturbing nesting birds in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Rare birds could be disturbed or even distressed by errant drone pilots, either by mistake or intentionally as they try to get a photograph.

Dogs need to be kept on a lead in areas with ground nesting birds Picture: GETTY IMAGESDogs need to be kept on a lead in areas with ground nesting birds Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk has some very sensitive sites where rare bird breeds, both native and migratory, are either already nesting or will shortly be arriving.

Areas like RSPB Minsmere of the AONB of Suffolk Coast and Heaths are both sites of nests that should not be disturbed, made by birds that are protected under law.

Some of these sites are protected from entry, so some users of drone may want to try and get a view from above, using the technology that is available.

Fabian Harrison, from RSPB Suffolk, said: “Drones can have severe consequences for breeding birds, leading to abandonment and an increased risk of detection by predators.

Sgt Brian Calver of the Rural and Wildlfe Crime Team in Suffolk Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSSgt Brian Calver of the Rural and Wildlfe Crime Team in Suffolk Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

“At a time when wildlife already faces so many challenges, we are imploring the public to stay vigilant this summer and keep an eye out for wildlife crime. Remember – if you see a crime in progress, always call 999.”

Police want to remind people who fly drones it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb any wild bird listed on Schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

These include many eagles, falcons, hawks, avocets, tits, terns and swans - a full list can be found on the RSPB website.

Sgt Brian Calver from the Rural Crime team said: “From a birds perspective, a drone is likely to be seen as a predator and as such cause distress and disturbance, which amounts to an offence, if nesting.

“Just causing the bird to momentarily leave the nest is sufficient to commit the offence.

“We do not want to spoil everyone’s enjoyment of the countryside, but we would urge users of drones to be sensible and think twice about where they are flying.”

Police are also reminding people that the legislation is also relevant to dog owners around ground nesting birds, with owners encouraged to keep dogs on leads if they are visiting sites known to contain ground nests.

If officers find evidence of such offences being committed it could potentially result in six months imprisonment or a fine of up to £5,000.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Planned 1,250 homes north of Bury St Edmunds escalates by hundreds

Land off the A143 in Bury St Edmunds which St Joseph Homes is looking to develop for 1,500 properties. PIcture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pro-EU protestor told to ‘grow up and respect democracy’ by rail staff wins apology

Greater Anglia has apologised to Katie after she complained that staff had told her to

Estimated 60% rise in crack cocaine users across Suffolk

A rise in crack cocaine users has been put down to increased availability, affordability and aggressive marketing by dealers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Revealed - the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk’s roads by police

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town flashback: Hat-tricks from Stewart and Wark

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists