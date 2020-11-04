Suffolk police warning to reckless lockdown rule breakers

Police in Suffolk are warning they “won’t tolerate time wasters who knowingly break the rules” as England prepares to enter a second national lockdown.

The new measures will be introduced from tomorrow to help stop the spread of coronavirus, after the government’s three tier system failed to slow the infection rate.

Under the new rules people will be required to stay at home, non-essential businesses will be forced to close and restrictions will be imposed on gatherings.

Officers are encouraging people to follow the new restrictions to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed and save lives.

Temporary chief superintendent Kim Warner said: “We all need to show restraint, discipline and common sense over the coming month – this is a public health emergency where a collective responsibility is needed to respect each other’s concerns.

“It is imperative people comply with the new lockdown measures to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed and to ensure lives are saved. We all need to work together to protect our NHS and other public services, not just the police.

“Officers will engage with people sensibly, proportionately, fairly, and using the well-established 4Es approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging. Any enforcement has always been a last resort.

“However, not following the measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus is unacceptable, so we won’t tolerate time wasters who knowingly break the rules. People recklessly ignoring the regulations by organising large gatherings, music events, or holding large parties should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice.

“We continue to keep working closely with our partners to keep Suffolk as safe as possible and despite the pandemic Suffolk Constabulary remain focussed on our key role – keeping Suffolk people safe and catching criminals.”

