E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk police warning to reckless lockdown rule breakers

PUBLISHED: 15:35 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 04 November 2020

Suffolk police said it will

Suffolk police said it will "not tolerate time wasters" as England enters a second national lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police in Suffolk are warning they “won’t tolerate time wasters who knowingly break the rules” as England prepares to enter a second national lockdown.

The new measures will be introduced from tomorrow to help stop the spread of coronavirus, after the government’s three tier system failed to slow the infection rate.

Under the new rules people will be required to stay at home, non-essential businesses will be forced to close and restrictions will be imposed on gatherings.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the latest lockdown rules

Officers are encouraging people to follow the new restrictions to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed and save lives.

You may also want to watch:

Temporary chief superintendent Kim Warner said: “We all need to show restraint, discipline and common sense over the coming month – this is a public health emergency where a collective responsibility is needed to respect each other’s concerns.

“It is imperative people comply with the new lockdown measures to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed and to ensure lives are saved. We all need to work together to protect our NHS and other public services, not just the police.

“Officers will engage with people sensibly, proportionately, fairly, and using the well-established 4Es approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging. Any enforcement has always been a last resort.

“However, not following the measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus is unacceptable, so we won’t tolerate time wasters who knowingly break the rules. People recklessly ignoring the regulations by organising large gatherings, music events, or holding large parties should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice.

“We continue to keep working closely with our partners to keep Suffolk as safe as possible and despite the pandemic Suffolk Constabulary remain focussed on our key role – keeping Suffolk people safe and catching criminals.”

MORE: How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

New base for foodbank at empty town centre butchers

Sam Porter, Lowestoft Foodbank operations manager, after the new base opened at the former A&S Dawson�s traditional family butchers shop in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Suffolk police warning to reckless lockdown rule breakers

Suffolk police said it will

‘A clear penalty... red card was the right decision’ - Sunderland boss Parkinson says ref got both big calls right

Ipswich Town's Luke Chambers screams at the referee during the second half at Sunderland last night. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

‘Fully stocked’ QD stores set to remain open

QD Group has announced it will be keeping its stores open during the second lockdown Picture: QD GROUP