Snape Primary School pupils enjoy fun science activities

PUBLISHED: 13:30 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 01 April 2019

There were a range of experiments for pupils to enjoy PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

There were a range of experiments for pupils to enjoy PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Students from an east Suffolk primary school have been taking part in exciting experiments to learn more about science.

Students and their families take part in the familiy fun science fair after school at Snape Primary School. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Snape Primary School hosted an afternoon of fun,kitchen chemistry events for both parents and pupils.

From potato clocks to lava lamps pupils were given the chance to get involved in a number of experiments.

The event was part of a bigger science event held at the school to learn more about STEM - science, technology and maths - subjects.

There was also a CSI room set up where pupils were able to put their crime-solving knowledge to the test.

Pupils take part in the CSI task at Snape Primary PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Headteacher Sarah Gallagher said:“We always wanted to ensure that we give children all the experiences that big schools get.

“It’s nice to get parents involved as well.”

Mrs Gallagher said it was also important to make children aware of the sort of jobs that they could aspire to in the future.

