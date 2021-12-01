News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How you can get a free pint by simply singing Jingle Bells at the bar

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:10 PM December 1, 2021
Customers at Greene King pubs will be able to get a free pint if they sing a well known Christmas song

Customers at Greene King pubs will be able to get a free pint if they sing a well known Christmas song - Credit: Archant/Jason Bye

Pub goers in Suffolk will be able to get themselves a free pint just by singing Jingle Bells at the bar. 

To mark the start of the festive period, some Greene King pubs are offering customers the chance to earn themselves a free pint of Ice Breaker Pale Ale tomorrow (Thursday, December 2).  

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: "Many of our regulars fancy themselves as singers after a few – now we’ll put their skills to the test and give them a chance to win a free pint to quench their thirst while they’re at it!”

A statement on Greene King's website says: "You don’t have to go solo, either - you and your friends can recreate your favourite festive hits together and all win a free pint for your efforts.

"A pretty good deal if you ask us."

The Suffolk and north Essex pubs taking part in the promotion are:

  • Spread Eagle, Bury St Edmunds 
  • Tollgate, Bury St Edmunds
  • Royal George, Ipswich 
  • Cock and Bell, Long Melford 
  • Golf Hotel, Rushmere
  • Rovers Tye, Colchester
  • Owl and Pussycat, Felixstowe 
  • Grosvenor, Felixstowe 
  • Orange Tree, Braintree 


