How you can get a free pint by simply singing Jingle Bells at the bar

Customers at Greene King pubs will be able to get a free pint if they sing a well known Christmas song - Credit: Archant/Jason Bye

Pub goers in Suffolk will be able to get themselves a free pint just by singing Jingle Bells at the bar.

To mark the start of the festive period, some Greene King pubs are offering customers the chance to earn themselves a free pint of Ice Breaker Pale Ale tomorrow (Thursday, December 2).

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: "Many of our regulars fancy themselves as singers after a few – now we’ll put their skills to the test and give them a chance to win a free pint to quench their thirst while they’re at it!”

A statement on Greene King's website says: "You don’t have to go solo, either - you and your friends can recreate your favourite festive hits together and all win a free pint for your efforts.

"A pretty good deal if you ask us."

The Suffolk and north Essex pubs taking part in the promotion are:

Spread Eagle, Bury St Edmunds

Tollgate, Bury St Edmunds

Royal George, Ipswich

Cock and Bell, Long Melford

Golf Hotel, Rushmere

Rovers Tye, Colchester

Owl and Pussycat, Felixstowe

Grosvenor, Felixstowe

Orange Tree, Braintree



