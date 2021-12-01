How you can get a free pint by simply singing Jingle Bells at the bar
Pub goers in Suffolk will be able to get themselves a free pint just by singing Jingle Bells at the bar.
To mark the start of the festive period, some Greene King pubs are offering customers the chance to earn themselves a free pint of Ice Breaker Pale Ale tomorrow (Thursday, December 2).
Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: "Many of our regulars fancy themselves as singers after a few – now we’ll put their skills to the test and give them a chance to win a free pint to quench their thirst while they’re at it!”
A statement on Greene King's website says: "You don’t have to go solo, either - you and your friends can recreate your favourite festive hits together and all win a free pint for your efforts.
"A pretty good deal if you ask us."
The Suffolk and north Essex pubs taking part in the promotion are:
- Spread Eagle, Bury St Edmunds
- Tollgate, Bury St Edmunds
- Royal George, Ipswich
- Cock and Bell, Long Melford
- Golf Hotel, Rushmere
- Rovers Tye, Colchester
- Owl and Pussycat, Felixstowe
- Grosvenor, Felixstowe
- Orange Tree, Braintree
