"Generally speaking people have been well behaved" - those were the words of Superintendent Simon Mills after the first weekend of outside drinking in Suffolk.

"It's been absolutely fine," he said in the wake of the lockdown restrictions being eased and pubs and bars being allowed to reopen - although there were issues on the Waterfront in Ipswich.

Supt Mills continued: "999 calls have been down over the last 24 hours which is a real positive. Our demand has been routinely the same as what it normally is.

"There's no spikes in demand as a result of the easing of lockdown. Generally speaking people have been well behaved and have followed the regulations.

Supt Mills said that aside from the problems reported outside Isaacs in Ipswich no issues had been identified with the night time economy.

"Generally speaking, the residents of Suffolk have really co-operated with the lockdown regulations," said Supt Mills.

"Which is why we have seen the numbers go as low as probably November as we are now.

"I think there is probably some frustration with some of the younger people, the 20+ , who have probably not had an opportunity to celebrate various things, like colleges ending, freshers week etc.

"Whether that contributes to an increase in the night-time economy in the next few weeks that is to be seen really."

Supt Mills said that the response of people this weekend had been all the better given the good weather.

"The weekend has generally been okay weather wise apart from being a bit cold. I think we have been quite fortunate that people have abided by the rules.

"There's something to be said there about licensed premises managing their openings as well."

Supt Mills said he believed that there had been a shift in attitudes for some people following the lockdown.

"People are so worried about another lockdown taking place that I think it's starting to hit home with some of those people that before may have been on the breach of breaking regulations," said Supt Mills, before adding that now was not the time to stop following the rules.

"We've done really well in the fight against coronavirus but we don't want to be complacent.

"People need to go out there and follow the guidelines set by the Government."