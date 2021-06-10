News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pubs 'confident' of keeping fans safe ahead of expected Euro 2020 crowds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:05 PM June 10, 2021   
The Railway Tavern's Paul Summers underneath a selection of flags representing Euro 2020 sides

The Railway Tavern's Paul Summers underneath a selection of flags representing Euro 2020 sides - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Huge crowds are expected at Suffolk pubs over the coming month as England prepare to kick off their campaign at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Venues across the county are preparing to welcome supporters ahead of the Three Lions' first fixture against Croatia on Sunday.

Landlord of teh Railway Tavern Paul Summers and staff have decorated the pub ready for the Euros

Pubs across Suffolk have redecorated to celebrate the tournament - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Euro 2020 was initially scheduled for last summer but was delayed due to the Covid pandemic — and pubs will be required to enforce strict guidelines for at least the first 10 days of the tournament.

But on Monday, the government is due to make a decision on whether to lift all Covid measures on June 21.

Rachel Chenery. Landlord of teh Railway Tavern Paul Summers and staff have decorated the pub ready

England's first game is against Croatia on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich Waterfront pub Isaacs has brought in extra door staff for the tournament, has rearranged its courtyard and will be opening up private function rooms for families.

Amy Coughlan, the pub's business development manager, said she was "feeling confident" in keeping customers safe throughout the tournament.

Amy Coughlan, Manager of Isaacs pub on the Ipswich Waterfront

Amy Coughlan, business development manager at Isaacs - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She added: "All England games we have done by booking online — we've nearly sold out for Sunday's game.

"But we are waiting for next week's announcement about June 21 to see what we will be doing after then. We will let our customers know."

Isaacs preparing for the Euros

Isaacs has prepared for Euro 2020 by flying flags on the ceiling - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Railway Tavern in Saxmundham, managed by Paul and Julie Summers, has pinned the flags of all 24 competing nations to its ceiling to commemorate the tournament.

Mr Summers said: "It will be our first tournament — we're so excited.

Chloe Francis, Rachel Saxby, Klaudia Vaskova, Anna Wawrzonek. Isaacs preparing for the Euros

Chloe Francis, Rachel Saxby, Klaudia Vaskova and Anna Wawrzonek are ready for the tournament - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"People will come in and have to be seated, but every seat is covered by a telly. That is all we can do at the moment.

"We've been doing really well with preparing, and the police and council have been really happy with what we've done."

Penny Youngs-Debnam, landlord of the Kingfisher in Chantry, is another who has decorated her pub with a range of England memorabilia.

Kingfisher pub landlady Penny Youngs-Debnam has made a name for herself as a community champion

Kingfisher landlord Penny Youngs-Debnam has redecorated her pub - Credit: Archant

She said: "We will be running on a first come, first served basis. Once we've hit capacity, we will be shutting the front door.

"We are preparing quite well and have TVs installed all over the venue.

England shirts on display at the Kingfisher pub in Chantry, Ipswich

England shirts on display at the Kingfisher pub in Chantry, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

"The weather will help us massively. From what we have seen, we are expecting quite a big crowd."

Ahead of the big kick-off, Suffolk police Chief Inspector Matt Carney previously warned "there is no excuse for abusive behaviour" and urged fans to be responsible if watching the tournament at a pub.

He said: "The Euros bring joy and anguish, in equal measures, to fans and we encourage everyone to enjoy the tournament but remember to be considerate, mindful and tolerant of others."

What Covid rules are in place at pubs?

After England moved to step three of the roadmap out of lockdown on May 17, pubs and restaurants were allowed to serve their first indoor customers in months.

But venues still have to follow a number of strict rules until the next stage of the roadmap — which could see all restrictions lifted altogether.

Pub-goers currently have to remain seated while inside and must wear a mask whenever they stand up to leave or use the toilet.

The 'rule of six' on social gatherings remains in place for indoor customers, but the limit is raised to 30 people outdoors.

Social distancing between groups is encouraged and venue's capacities are restricted to what is possible with table service.

All customers over the age of 16 are also asked to 'check-in' using the NHS Test and Trace app.

Stage four of the roadmap could be taken on June 21 — but there are concerns this may be pushed back amid rising case numbers.

Ipswich News

