New equipment could help ensure survival of iconic Suffolk Punch
New equipment worth £20,000 will hopefully help ensure the future of the endangered Suffolk Punch.
The Suffolk Punch Trust has fundraised to bring new technology to help ease some of the complications associated with breeding the much-loved species.
The Suffolk Horse remains one of the most threatened of Britain's native horse species according to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust's watchlist.
This year, 34 foals have been born around the world including one named Prince Philip who was born at the trust and has been recently purchased by it to help with its work.
New scientific equipment will help vets to look at the quality of the sperm and store it correctly to ensure it can play a role in the breeding programme
Another specialist piece of equipment can be mounted by the horses to help with sample collection.
"What we are doing here is engaging with the latest technology," said Andrew Fane, trustee of the Suffolk Punch Trust.
"The whole purpose of everything we are doing here is to try and ensure the long term survival of the Suffolk Horse.
"We want to use any appropriate technology that will help us to do that.
"One of the problems has always been the cost and effort of moving the mares to the stallions.
"It's a very costly thing to do. So artificial insemination clearly has a role to play."
The semen collected will be frozen so that it can be kept for the long term.
"They will still be able to be using the semen when the stallions may very well be dead," he said.
"It cuts out the interbreeding which is a problem with all rare breeds."
Selecting the correct stallions for the job is key.
"The Suffolk Horse Society, whose members own most of the horses, particularly the mares, have worked out the ten best stallions to use for future breeding programmes," said Mr Fane.
"What they have looked for is bloodlines; looking for good features that have been bred in and bad features that have been bred out.
"We have provided three out of the ten."
Hopefully with the new technology and the best possible stallions the breed has its best possible chance of survival.
"It's in its early stages and there's a lot more to do," said Mr Fane.
"But this is a vital building block."