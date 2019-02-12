Hundreds of youngsters perform on world famous Snape Maltings stage
PUBLISHED: 17:40 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 06 March 2019
The 32nd Celebration of Schools’ Music at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall features six days of concerts, each one different but each culminating in a finale, A Glass of Water composed by Sarah Jewell, giving performers an opportunity to take to the stage once more and perform together.
Since the first Celebration in 1987 more than 40,000 Suffolk school pupils have taken to the famous stage and performed to an audience of about 95,000.
This year’s Celebration is presented by opera singer Rob Gildon and workshop leader and singer Lucy Drever.
In 1993 The United Nations set up World Water Day, held every year on March 22, to promote the protection of the world’s most precious resource. The theme for World Water Day 2019 is ‘leaving no one behind’ in recognition of the fact that the world’s poorest communities suffer most severely from a lack of fresh water. A Glass of Water explores this 2019 theme.
The piece contains a rich mix of global influences weaving elements of the Methodist hymnal, flamenco rhythm, Czech vocal harmony and British folk instrumentation. A Glass of Water is a stirring, contemporary anthem that aims to challenge and uplift both our young singers and their audience.
Composer Sarah Jewell is a vocalist and conductor, returning to Snape Maltings with her fourth commission for young voices. She is the founder/director of London based Songlines International Choir and has composed for singers and choirs worldwide.
Schools taking part in last night’s event included Birchwood Primary, Gusford Primary, Halifax Primary, Holton St Peter Community Primary, Ipswich Academy, Rougham CofE Primary, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary and Woodbridge Primary.
On stage tomorrow (THURSDAY) will be Bosmere Primary School, Great Barton C of E Primary Academy, Kesgrave High School, Kessingland C of E Primary Academy, Pot Kiln Primary School, Rushmere Hall Primary School and Thomas Wolsey School.
Friday’s performers are Cliff Lane Primary School, Dennington CEVCP Primary School, Hillside Primary School, Ipswich County Music School, King Edward VI School, St John’s CEVA Primary School, The Ashley School Academy Trust, and The Bridge School, and on Saturday Crawford’s CEVC Primary School, Farlingaye High School, Somerleyton Primary School, Springfield Junior School, St Louis Catholic Academy and Tattingstone CEVCP Primary.
Performances are nightly until Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are £8 (21 and under half price) and available from Snape Maltings Box Office on 01728 687110 or online at www.snapemaltings.co.uk