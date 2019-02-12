Heavy Rain

Hundreds of youngsters perform on world famous Snape Maltings stage

PUBLISHED: 17:40 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 06 March 2019

Rehearsals at Snape Maltings concert hall for the Celebration of Suffolk Schools' Music - Woodbridge Primary pupils taking part Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Rehearsals at Snape Maltings concert hall for the Celebration of Suffolk Schools' Music - Woodbridge Primary pupils taking part Picture: SONYA DUNCAN



The 32nd Celebration of Schools’ Music at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall features six days of concerts, each one different but each culminating in a finale, A Glass of Water composed by Sarah Jewell, giving performers an opportunity to take to the stage once more and perform together.

Ipswich Academy youngsters taking part in the Celebration of Suffolk Schools' Music Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Since the first Celebration in 1987 more than 40,000 Suffolk school pupils have taken to the famous stage and performed to an audience of about 95,000.

This year’s Celebration is presented by opera singer Rob Gildon and workshop leader and singer Lucy Drever.

In 1993 The United Nations set up World Water Day, held every year on March 22, to promote the protection of the world’s most precious resource. The theme for World Water Day 2019 is ‘leaving no one behind’ in recognition of the fact that the world’s poorest communities suffer most severely from a lack of fresh water. A Glass of Water explores this 2019 theme.

The piece contains a rich mix of global influences weaving elements of the Methodist hymnal, flamenco rhythm, Czech vocal harmony and British folk instrumentation. A Glass of Water is a stirring, contemporary anthem that aims to challenge and uplift both our young singers and their audience.

Woodbridge Primary pupils taking part in at Snape Maltings Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Composer Sarah Jewell is a vocalist and conductor, returning to Snape Maltings with her fourth commission for young voices. She is the founder/director of London based Songlines International Choir and has composed for singers and choirs worldwide.

Schools taking part in last night’s event included Birchwood Primary, Gusford Primary, Halifax Primary, Holton St Peter Community Primary, Ipswich Academy, Rougham CofE Primary, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary and Woodbridge Primary.

On stage tomorrow (THURSDAY) will be Bosmere Primary School, Great Barton C of E Primary Academy, Kesgrave High School, Kessingland C of E Primary Academy, Pot Kiln Primary School, Rushmere Hall Primary School and Thomas Wolsey School.

Friday’s performers are Cliff Lane Primary School, Dennington CEVCP Primary School, Hillside Primary School, Ipswich County Music School, King Edward VI School, St John’s CEVA Primary School, The Ashley School Academy Trust, and The Bridge School, and on Saturday Crawford’s CEVC Primary School, Farlingaye High School, Somerleyton Primary School, Springfield Junior School, St Louis Catholic Academy and Tattingstone CEVCP Primary.

Children perform a variety of music Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Performances are nightly until Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are £8 (21 and under half price) and available from Snape Maltings Box Office on 01728 687110 or online at www.snapemaltings.co.uk

Woodbridge Primary pupils enjoy a once in a lifetime change to perform at Snape Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

More than 1,400 pupils from 45 schools are performing this week Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

It is the 32nd year of the event Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A Woodbridge Primary pupil concentrates on her role Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Six concerts are being staged over the week - each one different Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Rehearsals at Snape Maltings concert hall for the Celebration of Suffolk Schools' Music Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Nearly 100,000 people have attended the concerts over the past three decades Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ipswich Academy students taking part in the event at Snape Maltings Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ipswich Academy is one of 45 schools involved this year Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ipswich Academy pupils rehearsing for the evening concert Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Children from Ipswich Academy on stage Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ipswich Academy students have enjoyed their role in this years Celebration of Schools' Music Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Rehersals at Snape Maltings concert hall for the Suffolk Schools Music Project Ipswich Academy Picture: Sonya Duncan

Hundreds of youngsters perform on world famous Snape Maltings stage

Rehearsals at Snape Maltings concert hall for the Celebration of Suffolk Schools' Music - Woodbridge Primary pupils taking part Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Former Town youngster Bloomfield’s drama-filled journey from a single Ipswich game to becoming ‘Mr Wycombe’

Matt Bloomfield has now made 500 professional appearances - one for Ipswich and 499 for Wycombe. Picture: PA

Story of Bury company’s 150 years to be told at exhibition

Bury's cattle market in 1980 Picture: PAUL BURGESS/MARTYN TAYLOR

Drink-driver crashed after travelling less than half a mile to buy alcohol

The crash happened at the back of a service station in Darsham, near Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE

University’s ‘suspicious package’ scare – Students sent home for day but buildings back open

Students have been evacuated from the University of Essex in Colchester Picture: ED BRERETON
