Four Suffolk organisations win prestigious Queen's award

Four organisations in Suffolk which support thousands of people have won the prestigious Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, it has been announced.

The honour is the equivalent of an MBE, and is the highest award a voluntary group in the UK can receive.

The local recipients in the Queen's platinum jubilee year are BSC Multicultural Services, Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw, Halesworth Volunteers and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, who is the Queen's representative in the county, said: “These four marvellous and varied groups reflect the depth and breadth of volunteering right across our county.

"The announcement today, as always on the anniversary of Her Majesty’s coronation, 20 years after it was created, is especially significant in her Platinum Jubilee Year and at the height of our Festival of Suffolk, making it all the more memorable for them all”.

The four Suffolk winners are:

The BSC Multicultural Services team - Credit: BSC Multicultural Services

BSC Multicultural Services (BSCMS), Ipswich

The group provides essential support services to Suffolk's growing minority ethnic communities. It also delivers cultural events to bring together people from all backgrounds and promote mutual understanding.

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw is run by volunteers - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw

The organisation hosts rickshaw rides and eco-delivery services to those suffering social isolation, disability or accessibility issues around town.

Halesworth Volunteers (formerly Halesworth Volunteer Centre)

Providing practical support and befriending isolated and vulnerable members of a rural community for over 35 years.

Andy King, Chairman of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) with volunteers outside their new headquarters in 2018. - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Lowland Search & Rescue

The group helps search for vulnerable missing adults and children in Suffolk and surrounding counties, saving lives in the process.

The groups will each receive the award crystal and certificate signed by the Queen from the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk later this summer. Two volunteers from each organisation will be invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace next year.

Boshor Ali, chairman of BSCMS, said: “For more than 24 years now, BSCMS has been serving our communities with dedication and commitment and I am very happy that this has been recognised. Well done to all my colleagues and let’s keep up the good work.”

Mahbub Alam ‘Shamim’, BSCMS treasurer, added: "Over the last two decades, BSCMS trustees, part-time staff and volunteers have worked so hard to make Ipswich and Suffolk an inclusive, tolerant and prosperous place for everyone to live and work."

The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service logo - Credit: QAVS

Emma Healey, director of Halesworth Volunteer Centre, said the award was a "huge honour".

"We feel this is very much an award for all the volunteers in Halesworth and the surrounding rural communities who came together during the pandemic and made something so positive in such a terrible time. It really confirms what we are all about: making lives better.

"It is also great that this award recognises our work before the pandemic. Everything we do is powered by the commitment and dedication of volunteers. Back in 2019, our volunteer Community Car Drivers were driving over 900 journeys a month and our Isolation Buster and Wish Projects were providing befriending support to over 70 people."

Sam Reid, co-founder of Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw, said: "Myself and Libby [Ranzetta] feel honoured that we have such a wonderful team who have ridden the Covid challenges, adapting our services to provide prescriptions and food when our rickshaw rides were not an option.

"The organisation is set up with the backbone of trustees who not only ride all four of our rickshaws but provide integral support to the six-days a week operation. Our riders are never alone with our volunteer controllers manning the phones, planning routes and jobs for our town to benefit from."

"Being a completely volunteer-led charity it has been heartwarming to be given this accolade at a time when many are back in their normal routines while many other people struggle on their own."

Andy King, chairman of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, said: "Team Sulsar are completely over the moon and delighted in being presented with the QAVS. We are very honoured to be receiving this award, particularly in such an auspicious year.

"It means such a huge amount that the work we carry out has been recognised and is a tremendous boost to the entire team. We look forward to receiving the award in the very near future."

Lady Clare said: “I know there are so many more groups out there deserving of the same recognition so please consider nominating others for 2023, anyone can do it simply online, and I have a team who are happy to advise on the process.”

To nominate a group, visit qavs.culture.gov.uk/ or for more support visit suffolk-lieutenancy.org.uk/queens-award-for-voluntary-service