Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mother of racist attack victim in Woodbridge hits out at 'growing culture of intolerance'

23 June, 2019 - 16:30
The boy was racially abused and punched in the stomach in North Hill earlier this month Picture: GOOGLE

The boy was racially abused and punched in the stomach in North Hill earlier this month Picture: GOOGLE

Google

The mother of a boy traumatised by an unprovoked racial attack in a Suffolk town has spoken out against entrenched intolerance.

The woman, whose son was racially abused and punched in the stomach on his way back from a gym class in Woodbridge, said the 14-year-old was still subdued two weeks after being assaulted by the stranger, and that the family had discussed moving as a result.

She said intolerance was commonplace and that people were naive to think otherwise.

"Anyone who thinks this kind of thing doesn't happen in Suffolk is sadly mistaken," she added.

"It's worrying that a child was attacked without any provocation, for no other reason but the colour of his skin. My son's demeanour wasn't aggressive or threatening."

The attacker was white, 5ft 11in, in his 30s, of medium build, bald, with a ginger beard. He wore a grey jacket, dark jeans and white trainers, and ran off after the attack, in North Hill, at about 7.15pm on Monday, June 10.

Last week, town councillor Chris Mapey said he was appalled by the incident, which he insisted was not indicative of the community.

The boy's mother described the attack as a sad reality of growing up in a culture of growing intolerance, and that what happened to her son demonstrated the "environment of ignorance" in which the attacker was raised.

You may also want to watch:

"It feels like it's getting worse, not better," she added.

"There seems to be a growing culture of intolerance towards people who are different - be it the colour of their skin, because they're skinny, or have red hair.

"I won't let my son wallow in what happened, but he's down and doesn't want to talk about it."

The boy's mother disagreed with suggestions that whoever abused her son had antiquated views and knew no better.

"If my son walks into a shop, he is paid more attention. I've taught him to look but don't ever touch," she added.

"Rather than saying they embrace difference, people will have to look at themselves and realise they don't.

"There's no safety in numbers for us, because there are no numbers here, so I'm worried that people will now start speculating about 'which one' it was.

" I don't expect whoever did this to get caught."

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 or email Simon.Mortimer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting 37/34343/19.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Explosion’ over Essex was sonic boom from RAF Typhoon escorting Stansted flight

Typhoon aircraft flying over RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire Picture: RUI VIEIRA/PA

Mother of racist attack victim in Woodbridge hits out at ‘growing culture of intolerance’

The boy was racially abused and punched in the stomach in North Hill earlier this month Picture: GOOGLE

Boy rescued from car by firefighters on hot summer afternoon

Firefighters smashed a car window to rescue a child Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN FIRE STATION

Festival ‘will not be cancelled’ despite fears over noise complaints

A packed Abbey Gardens during last year's Nearly Festival PICTURE: ANDY ABBOTT

Former Blues boss Roy Keane is on the look-out for a new job...

Roy Keane, on the look-out for a new job Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists