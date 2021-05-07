Picturesque towns, beautiful beaches and Pump Street Bakery - why photographers love Suffolk

Published: 2:26 PM May 7, 2021

Suffolk has been ranked in the 10 for the most scenic place in the UK - Credit: Archant

Suffolk has been ranked as the UK's eighth most scenic place by award-winning photographers.

Known for its picturesque countrysides and beautiful seaside resorts, the county really does have it all.

A group of travel photographers picked the top 25 most scenic places in the UK, with 80,000 readers of Enjoy Travel voting for their top 10.

The sunrises over the calm sea at Shingle Street on the hottest day of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Food and travel photographer Carolyn Stritch said: "Suffolk is a new discovery for me.

"I love its picturesque towns, long walks on the beach with fish and chips, and a stop at the perfect pink bakery, Pump Street Bakery.”

Top travel photographers also said that the county is perfect for anyone who wants a long and lazy day by the sea or those who prefer to dive deep into Constable Country.

The county is full of hidden gems with over 40 miles of coastline, many charming villages and medieval towns it is a wonder how it was not ranked in the top five.

There is no doubt that Suffolk has some of the most scenic locations on the UK, but here are our just some of our favourites.

Shingle Street

The small costal hamlet is at the mouth of Orford Ness and attracts many people from across Suffolk especially for the beautiful views at sunset.

Filming for the recent Netflix film Sutton Hoo took place in Shingle Street.

Abbey Gardens

The award-winning gardens are in the heart of Bury St Edmunds and is the perfect spot to go and sit and relax.

Abbey Gardens in Bury has been buzzing with people enjoying ice creams and walks. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Visitors can explore the 14 acre gardens which date back to the 13th century.

People all across England come to Bury St Edmunds to visit the gardens to visit the shrine of St Edmund.

Ipswich Waterfront

The marina has been active since the Saxon times, but in more recent years it has become a top destination for food and drink.

The Marina in Ipswich has become a hot location for food and drink - Credit: Archant

The Waterfront has pubs, restaurants and hotels all of which visitors can sit out in front of and take in the glorious waterfront.

It is also home to the University of Suffolk, visitors are also able to take boat trips across the waterfront.

Sudbury Water Meadows

The water meadows in Sudbury is the perfect spot for an afternoon walk where you will often be greeted by friendly cattle.

Cattle at Sudbury water meadows. Picture: Angie Jones - Credit: Archant

It is also a great place for families to take children for a picnic and it is very close to the town centre.

Kentwell Hall

Situated in Long Melford, Kentwell Hall boasts extensive gardens, romantic moats and walled gardens.

Kentwell Hall in Long Melford Piicture: KENTWELL HALL - Credit: Archant

The hall, was featured in the Doomsday book in 1086 and the gardens around the house are like how many people may imagine an old-fashioned Country House Garden to be.























