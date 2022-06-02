'It was amazing': Superb photos as Red Arrows pass over Suffolk

Gallery

The Red Arrows were spotted over Suffolk once again today - Credit: John Heald

The iconic Red Arrows flew over Suffolk today as part of the Queen's jubilee celebrations and readers managed to capture the planes as they soared through the skies.

The famous red planes were en route to Buckingham Palace as part of the jubilee flypast.

The Red Arrows were spotted over Waldringfield this morning - Credit: Julie Kemp

Julie Kemp, who spotted the planes above Waldringfield as they made their way to the capital, said: "It’s an overused word I know, but it was amazing to see the planes fly overhead, especially the formation of 70 .

"They were loud, but not too loud, and it was so lovely watching them fly off towards the sun, which made a beautiful reflection on their windscreens."

Julie Kemp also captured a picture of other planes that were making their way to Buckingham Palace - Credit: Julie Kemp

Julie also managed to picture other planes that were heading for London this morning with some even being in a 70 formation as the country marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne.

John Heald, who managed to capture the Red Arrows when they flew over Suffolk last week, was able to get some more pictures of the RAF aerobatics team as they flew over Aldeburgh this morning.

If you captured any pictures of the Red Arrows email johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery.

The Red Arrows were also spotted over Aldeburgh today - Credit: John Heald

A number of planes were spotted flying over Suffolk today as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration - Credit: Julie Kemp



