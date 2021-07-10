We made an England starting 11 using Suffolk road names

Published: 8:00 AM July 10, 2021

Southgate Road in Ipswich, the road hopefully leading England to Euro 2020 glory - Credit: PA/Google Maps

Could Hurricane Place lead England to glory this weekend? Will Southgate Road stay calm and collected? Here's our list of Suffolk road names as Three Lions players.

It may (it definitely won't) be the team Gareth Southgate names against Italy, and there are some unfortunate big name omissions, but we think this team could still do the job.

Manager: Southgate Road, Ipswich

Southgate, you're the one – need we say any more?

GK: Jordan Close, Creeting St Mary

The Three Lions' trusted stopper, Jordan Pickford has conceded only one goal throughout the entire tournament and is looking to keep another clean sheet on Sunday.

RB: Walker Close, Ipswich

Kyle Walker was arguably England's unsung hero against Denmark on Wednesday night, outpacing the Danes to ensure the door remained firmly shut from open play.

CB: John Street, Ipswich

John Stones is continuing to mature into a stalwart in the England backline alongside Premier League teammate Kyle Walker.

CB: Tyrone Close, Ipswich

The closest Ipswich Town link we have to this year's tournament, Tyrone Mings can play at either left-back or centre back and helps to provide some aerial dominance on either end of a set piece.

Shaw Valley Road, the street playing as left-back in our starting 11 - Credit: Google Maps

LB: Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham Heath

What a player Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been in this tournament. The 25-year-old is joint-second in the assists chart for Euro 2020 and is a threat going forward.

CM: Henderson Close, Bramford

Like Tyrone Mings, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spent much of the tournament on the bench – but in scoring the fourth goal in England's win over Ukraine, the 31-year-old still has something to offer.

CM: Phillips Crescent, Needham Market

Could there have been a more welcome addition to the England squad? Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United deserves all the praise he is getting across the nation.

Foden Avenue in Ipswich, in honour of the bleached hair midfielder - Credit: Google Maps

RM: Foden Avenue, Ipswich

Phil Foden has inspired people across the country to bleach their hair for the final and has insisted the rest of the England squad will follow suit should they win.

LM: Jack's Lane, Combs

The England team heart-throb, Jack Grealish has proved to be the spark England need towards the end of the match and has provided two assists so far.

CAM: Mount Drive, Purdis Farm

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount made one young fan's night by gifting her his shirt after the semi-final clash and has played well since returning from Covid isolation.

Hurricane Place in Ipswich, in honour of Harry "The HurriKane" Kane - Credit: Google Maps

ST: Hurricane Place, Ipswich

Stay with us here... Harry "The HurriKane" Kane fired England to the final on Wednesday night and we have full faith in our talisman to do it again.

Honourable mentions

Stirling Close, Lowestoft

Raheem Sterling has had an incredible tournament. Creative, daring and clinical, it's a shame we couldn't find a Sterling street anywhere in the county.

Dukes Head Street, Lowestoft

We couldn't find any Harry or Maguire streets to honour star centre-back Harry Maguire... But he's proved to have a header worthy of a royal title.



