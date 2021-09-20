Royal British Legion marks centenary with poignant cathedral service
- Credit: Emily-Jane Chivers
The Royal British Legion in Suffolk celebrated its centenary on Sunday, September 19, with an evensong service in the Cathedral of St Edmundsbury.
The county's RBL was founded in May 1921, the same month that the organisation launched nationally, but the service was held in September due to Covid-19.
The Right Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, led the service and gave the address, with RBL branch standards and more than 170 guests.
Guests at the service in Bury St Edmunds included the Countess of Euston, Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Edward Creasy, High Sheriff of Suffolk, Joe Falzon, national vice-chairman of the RBL, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, president of Suffolk RBL and Kenneth Rowbottom, chairman of Suffolk RBL.
There were also military representatives from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force, veterans and cadet forces.
Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton said: “For a century, our members and volunteers have worked tirelessly in the service of others, supporting our veterans and their families in need, as well as those still serving.”