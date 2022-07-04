News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Tent, kitchen units and bedding dumped in 'unsightly' fly-tipping

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:28 PM July 4, 2022
A number of items have been dumped in an east Suffolk village

A number of items have been dumped in an east Suffolk village - Credit: James Mallinder

Residents of a Suffolk village have been left angered after trailer loads of rubbish were dumped by the side of the road. 

The fly-tipped rubbish was spotted in Hollesley, near Woodbridge today, Monday, July 4. 

Councillor James Mallinder who is a cabinet member for the environment on East Suffolk Council was left shocked when he saw the amount of rubbish that had been dumped near the village hall. 

Local residents have been left angered after a large amount of rubbish was left dumped in Hollesley

Local residents have been left angered after a large amount of rubbish was left dumped in Hollesley - Credit: James Mallinder

Mr Mallinder said: "East Suffolk has a wonderful landscape rich in biodiversity and strong communities caring about our environment.

"Not only this much of the area is located in an area of outstanding natural beauty  - attracting visitors and residents alike.

"As cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk and also responsible for waste I was deeply shocked to be notified about a case of serious fly-tipping in Hollesley, in my home village."

A number of items were spotted dumped near the village hall in Hollesley 

A number of items were spotted dumped near the village hall in Hollesley - Credit: James Mallinder

A number of items including a tent, kitchen units, bedding and wood were left dumped in the village. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman
  2. 2 Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12
  3. 3 Road closed and person trapped in car after crash
  1. 4 Macauley Bonne: Town is not a closed book... I've got unfinished business
  2. 5 Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village
  3. 6 Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday
  4. 7 'Significant' amount of Class A drugs and taser found at home in Suffolk
  5. 8 Five people injured and air ambulance called after car overturned in crash
  6. 9 Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move
  7. 10 Plans seek to create traveller pitches for family use

Mr Mallinder said the council offers a collection service for those who are unable to take rubbish to the tip.

He added: "I work hard to make sure we offer the best waste dispose in the country and we have a zero tolerance to fly-tipping.

"Such fly-tipping is frankly not acceptable. It is unnecessary, unpleasant and unsightly. 

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council

James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL - Credit: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

"Lets not forget such dumping of waste has a big impact on the environment, not only as an immediate danger but quickly breakdown into small particles that can be poisonous to humans and wildlife, eventually entering our water systems and food chains. 

"If you recognise these items or know who might have committed this crime please contact East Suffolk Council." 


Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A12 speed camera

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
One of the Container Ships at Southwold Anchorage

Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The beach at Felixstowe also received praise

Suffolk Live News

Three Suffolk beaches named among 'most beautiful' in UK by Sunday Times

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
An arson attack took place at the National Trust site in Flatford

Suffolk Constabulary

Ice cream kiosk at Suffolk beauty spot destroyed in arson

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon