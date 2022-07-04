Tent, kitchen units and bedding dumped in 'unsightly' fly-tipping
Residents of a Suffolk village have been left angered after trailer loads of rubbish were dumped by the side of the road.
The fly-tipped rubbish was spotted in Hollesley, near Woodbridge today, Monday, July 4.
Councillor James Mallinder who is a cabinet member for the environment on East Suffolk Council was left shocked when he saw the amount of rubbish that had been dumped near the village hall.
Mr Mallinder said: "East Suffolk has a wonderful landscape rich in biodiversity and strong communities caring about our environment.
"Not only this much of the area is located in an area of outstanding natural beauty - attracting visitors and residents alike.
"As cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk and also responsible for waste I was deeply shocked to be notified about a case of serious fly-tipping in Hollesley, in my home village."
A number of items including a tent, kitchen units, bedding and wood were left dumped in the village.
Mr Mallinder said the council offers a collection service for those who are unable to take rubbish to the tip.
He added: "I work hard to make sure we offer the best waste dispose in the country and we have a zero tolerance to fly-tipping.
"Such fly-tipping is frankly not acceptable. It is unnecessary, unpleasant and unsightly.
"Lets not forget such dumping of waste has a big impact on the environment, not only as an immediate danger but quickly breakdown into small particles that can be poisonous to humans and wildlife, eventually entering our water systems and food chains.
"If you recognise these items or know who might have committed this crime please contact East Suffolk Council."