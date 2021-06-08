Duo set 'world record' by running almost continuously for nearly 80 hours

Published: 6:32 PM June 8, 2021

Matthew Blackburn (left) and John Stocker at Knettishall Heath. The pair believe they have broken a world record - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Two Suffolk runners believe they have smashed a world record in an ultramarathon by continuously completing loops of a four-mile track since Saturday.

John Stocker and Matthew Blackburn started the backyard ultra challenge at midday on Saturday at Knettishall Heath country park, near the border with Norfolk.

Matthew Blackburn takes on the challenge at Knettishall Heath country park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The challenge has seen the pair complete a distance of 6.706km - equivalent to 4.167 miles - every hour since they started.

The duo have only been able to sleep, eat and recover in the short time between starting a new lap when the clock ticks over to another hour.

John Stocker during the world record attempt - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On Tuesday afternoon, the pair believe they broke the world record as they hit the incredible milestone of 316 miles on the 76th hour.

According to the Guinness World Records website, an application for a record can take between 12-16 weeks to be reviewed.