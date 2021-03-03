Ewe couldn't make it up! Lambs named after local reporters

Published: 3:20 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM March 3, 2021

Lambing season has begun at Suffolk Rural college — and two of the new arrivals have been named after our very own EADT and Ipswich Star reporters.

The former Otley College, just outside Ipswich, usually holds a family lambing event each year around Mother's Day, but due to Covid restrictions this has sadly had to be postponed.

Whilst every new arrival hasn’t been named, the college has decided to call two of the lambs Holly and Olly, after "long term friends of the college who have been very supportive during the last 12 months".

Olly Sullivan is a senior reporter for the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times covering the east of Ipswich, Westerfield, Kesgrave, Martlesham, Levington, Bucklesham and Nacton - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Holly Hume is a reporter for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star who covers the south-west of Ipswich, including Copdock, Chantry and Wherstead, as well as the Shotley Peninsula - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The two East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star reporters - Holly Hume and Olly Sullivan - said: "It is a lovely gesture from the college and certainly something to make us feel warm and woolly inside."

Over 70 new arrivals have been born already and a total of 150 are expected by the end of spring.

Staff are currently putting together a series of photographs and videos for an online event that will go live on March 14, to give the public a glimpse of life on the farm.

Land-based director at Suffolk Rural Lynsey Wilson said, “Our first lamb, named Gilly, was born last week.

"The fact that our agricultural students will be back on March 8 is great timing. They will get the chance to play a part in supporting our lambing season and this will be a great experience for them.

“Naturally we are going to miss welcoming the public to the college this year for our lambing event – but as things do start returning to normal, we have other family friendly farming events planned for later in the year.”

Ben Short, shepherd at the college, has been playing a mixture of classical medley’s to keep all of the animals calm during lambing season and added: "I’ve always found that playing this type of music helps keep everyone calm – both staff and the animals.”

The college are also considering naming another lamb Dolly after the first ever sheep that was cloned back in 1996.

If you would like to watch the online lambing event this year, you can do so by visiting the college website here.