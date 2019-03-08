Teenage biker 'catapulted' policeman backwards in busy high street

Brendan Filby, 19, of Borough End, Beccles, has been given eight months detention for dangerous driving Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A young motorcyclist who mowed down a policeman in a busy high street put the officer's career at risk, a court heard.

Pc Mark Benbrick was catapulted backwards after being hit by 19-year-old Brendan Filby's motorcycle in Aldeburgh High Street and suffered injuries to his hip, knee and shin, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

He had been trying to pull him over when he was hit.

Sentencing Filby, who admitted dangerous driving and assault, Judge David Pugh said the incident had taken place on a Bank Holiday Monday afternoon in May last year while Aldeburgh was packed with people, including children.

Pc Benbrick stopped three young men on motorcycles because of the manner of their driving and two of them, including Filby, had driven off.

Filby headed towards Aldeburgh Yacht Club and realising it was a dead end he had turned round and driven back towards the High Street at about 40mph.

"Pc Benbrick stood in the middle of the road indicating for you to stop. You didn't do so. When he realised you weren't going to stop he tried to move to his left and your motor bike veered to the right continuing towards him," said the judge.

"It is accepted by the prosecution, and I accept that the following collision and injury was caused by your reckless driving.

"However, there is a very high risk of injury when a motorbike is ridden at speed close to a pedestrian.

"Your motorbike crashed into his right leg and hip catapulting him backwards and he hit his head on the road.

"Instead of staying to assist you ran off," said the judge.

"He said it was clear the accident had a profound impact on Pc Benbrick's life - and more than a year later he still walked with a limp and needed further surgery.

"His chosen career, namely that of a police officer, is at risk," said the judge. Filby, of Borough End, Beccles, admitted dangerous driving, assault causing actual bodily harm and driving without insurance on May 28 last year. He had earlier admitted possessing cannabis arising out of his arrest. In addition to being sentenced to eight months youth detention Filby was banned from driving for 16 months.

Steven Dyble for Filby said his client, who has no previous convictions, had an excellent work record and had been diagnosed with behavioural disorders. He said Filby was genuinely remorseful.