Published: 7:30 PM January 18, 2021

Putting a savoury spin on the classic afternoon tea, this one features scotch eggs and cheese scones instead of cakes - Credit: Hungry Tums Catering

A Suffolk-based catering company has put a savoury spin on its classic afternoon teas – perfect for anyone who’s not got a sweet tooth but still fancies an indulgent treat.

Hungry Tums Catering recently launched a cheese-centric afternoon tea, following the success of its afternoon tea delivery service across the county.

Freshly-made quiche and pastries are served alongside cheese and crackers - Credit: Hungry Tums Catering

Based in Ipswich and run by husband and wife duo Michael and Gwen Clarke, Hungry Tums usually specialises in weddings - but due to lockdown has been unable to cater events for the past 10 months.

“Our afternoon tea home delivery service has been doing well, but we thought we’d change it up and offer our customers a savoury option as well, especially since there’s a lot of diabetics and people who don’t always like sweets and desserts,” says Gwen.

For £10 per person, you can order a box filled with homemade puff pastry cheese swirls, cheese and caramelised onion rolls, cheese scones, quiches and sandwiches.

Hungry Tums Catering's savoury afternoon tea box can be delivered in a box or on a tiered platter - Credit: Hungry Tums Catering

You may also want to watch:

“We can vary our boxes to suit customer requirements, and they also come with a selection of cheeses such as Wensleydale, soft cream cheese and cheddar. I sometimes get my cheeses from Suffolk Food Hall and use local suppliers such as Fen Farm Dairy where I can.”

Once ordered, the afternoon tea is then delivered to your home, contact-free, and is served in either a box or presented on a tiered stand.

“We’re very happy with how they’ve been received so far, and we’re already taking orders for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day,” Gwen adds.

“They’re a great gift idea – people can order them for special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries, or even to surprise someone who’s shielding.”

The cheese-centric afternoon tea is also being sold alongside the catering company’s sweet afternoon tea, which is £8.50 per person, and includes a selection of freshly baked cakes and scones.

Hungry Tums Catering delivers to Ipswich and surrounding areas within a 20-mile radius, including Holbrook, Sutton, Kesgrave, Woodbridge and Felixstowe.

To find out more or to place an order for delivery, call 01473 742943.