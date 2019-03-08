E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Once-struggling Suffolk school now rated 'Good' by inspectors

PUBLISHED: 10:33 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 15 October 2019

Ixworth School has received a 'Good' rating from Ofsted inspectors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ixworth School has received a 'Good' rating from Ofsted inspectors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Seckford Education Trust

SET Ixworth school is celebrating a 'Good' rating from Ofsted inspectors after previously being told it required improvement.

Headteacher Mark Barrow with pupils at Ixworth school. Picture: GREGG BROWNHeadteacher Mark Barrow with pupils at Ixworth school. Picture: GREGG BROWN

SET Ixworth secondary school in Ixworth, near Bury St Edmunds, was praised by inspectors for its inclusive environment, strong teaching, extra-curricular activities, and for giving students "a foundation for life".

They said the school, part of the Seckford Education Trust (SET), had made huge progress since its last inspection in 2017 when it was found to require improvement.

The latest inspection took place in September and inspectors said the school had strong teaching that inspired pupils to think and learn rapidly, with students achieving well at GCSE in a wide range of subjects.

The report said: "School leaders want every pupil to do well. They say they want to give pupils 'a foundation for life'. They do this successfully.

Students at SET Ixworth School on GCSE Results Day this year Picture: GREGG BROWNStudents at SET Ixworth School on GCSE Results Day this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

"Pupils leave the school, not only knowing a lot about the subjects they have studied, but also as confident young people.

"Pupils attend regularly and arrive promptly because they enjoy school. They move between lessons purposefully and sensibly. The school is calm and well ordered. Pupils behave well in lessons because they are interested and engaged in their learning."

The report highlighted the school's range of extra-curricular activities, such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, learning British Sign Language, or preparing for a school drama production, where pupils are encouraged to discover new interests beyond academic subjects.

Mark Barrow, headteacher at SET Ixworth School, said: "We are very proud that the Ofsted team found our School to be Good in all areas.

"This is vindication of the incredible hard work and professionalism of all the staff, the hard work and behaviour of our students and the support of our parents and carers.

"We have high aspirations for our students and we're committed to providing a safe, challenging and nurturing environment where each and every student can learn and thrive."

The Seckford Foundation was founded with a gift from a prominent Elizabethan lawyer, Thomas Seckford, and promotes and supports the education and care of the young and the elderly in and around the town of Woodbridge and the county of Suffolk.

