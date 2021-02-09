Published: 5:12 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 5:24 PM February 9, 2021

Schools across Suffolk are closed because of the snow. Pictured: Nellie and Ollie making the most of the powdery snow on Tuesday afternoon. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Some schools across Suffolk are planning to reopen their doors after more than 200 closed due to the hazardous conditions caused by Storm Darcy.

Further snow showers are expected in the coming days, with temperatures forecast to remain low throughout the week meaning that some schools will have to remain closed due to a lack of heating and concerns over treacherous conditions for staff and pupils travelling to school.

The cold snap forced more than 200 schools in Suffolk to close earlier this week. While most children are learning at home, children of key workers and vulnerable children had still been attending but were forced to stay home.

Schools already confirmed to be closing on Wednesday are:

Snape CP School

Clifford Road Primary School

Heath Primary School

Leiston Primary School

Worlingworth CEVCP School

Thorndon CEVCP School

Barrow CEVCP School

Orford CEVAP School

Bawdsey CEVCP School

Hollesley Primary School

Clements Primary Academy

Waldringfield Primary School

Sandlings Primary School

Elmsett CEVCP School

You can see the latest list on the Suffolk County Council website.