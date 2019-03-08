Melton youngsters enjoy special Happiness Festival

Smore making was an important part of the afternoon Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Pupils at Melton Primary School have taken part in its annual Happiness Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Melton Primary School held their annual Happiness Festival Picture: RACHEL EDGE Melton Primary School held their annual Happiness Festival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were a number of different activities for children from across the year groups to get involved with including bike riding, yoga and marshmallow roasting to make smores.

The school's headteacher Alun Davies was even on hand to act as a DJ while youngsters got involved in dances such as the conga.

You may also want to watch:

"It's gone fantastically," said assistant headteacher Sandra Thornton.

Melton Primary School held their annual Happiness Festival Picture: RACHEL EDGE Melton Primary School held their annual Happiness Festival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"It's been really amazing. The kids had a fantastic time and so did the staff."

Mrs Thornton said that it had been a rewarding day for pupils to show off a range of skills that weren't always used in the classroom.

"They are doing activities that they don't always the have the opportunity to do now," said Mrs Thornton.

"There is a list of 50 things children should do before they leave primary school so we try and cover them."