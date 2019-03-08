Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 27°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Melton youngsters enjoy special Happiness Festival

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 June 2019

Smore making was an important part of the afternoon Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Smore making was an important part of the afternoon Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Pupils at Melton Primary School have taken part in its annual Happiness Festival.

Melton Primary School held their annual Happiness Festival Picture: RACHEL EDGEMelton Primary School held their annual Happiness Festival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were a number of different activities for children from across the year groups to get involved with including bike riding, yoga and marshmallow roasting to make smores.

The school's headteacher Alun Davies was even on hand to act as a DJ while youngsters got involved in dances such as the conga.

You may also want to watch:

"It's gone fantastically," said assistant headteacher Sandra Thornton.

Melton Primary School held their annual Happiness Festival Picture: RACHEL EDGEMelton Primary School held their annual Happiness Festival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"It's been really amazing. The kids had a fantastic time and so did the staff."

Mrs Thornton said that it had been a rewarding day for pupils to show off a range of skills that weren't always used in the classroom.

"They are doing activities that they don't always the have the opportunity to do now," said Mrs Thornton.

"There is a list of 50 things children should do before they leave primary school so we try and cover them."

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ambulance trust’s new chairman to pocket top salary for dual role

Nigel Beverley, who has been appointed interim chairman of the East of England Ambulance Service board Picture: EEAST

Public to see plans for Western Way public services hub within weeks

An artist impression of what the new Western Way public services hub could look like. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Ofsted chief says she understands anxiety over new inspection framework

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman spoke at the International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

How a Piriton tablet saved this dog’s life

Sue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Temperatures set to soar across Suffolk this weekend

Freddie and Evelyn enjoy the pool at Bourne Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists