Will Suffolk school transport review result in changes to the policy?

Suffolk Fire and Rescue chief officer Mark Hardingham is chairing the school transport review panel, and said he hoped to have a report together by the end of January. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Changes to a controversial school transport policy in Suffolk have not been ruled out in 2020, as a 'lessons learnt' study is due to be published in the New Year.

Mary Evans said the guiding principle would still be 'nearest suitable school' but didn't rule out policy changes if needed. Picture: GREGG BROWN Mary Evans said the guiding principle would still be 'nearest suitable school' but didn't rule out policy changes if needed. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, last month announced an independent review would take place over the implementation of the new policy introduced this September, following a catalogue of issues.

The change meant youngsters could only get funded school transport to their nearest school, and only if it was two miles away or further.

But hundreds of parents were still waiting for passes to be issued at the beginning of the new school term, while others reported issues with the online nearest school checker tool, siblings being split up and villages being divided.

Chief fire officer Mark Hardingham, who is chairing the panel, said that data-gathering is due to begin next week - which will include parent input - and findings published by the end of January.

But Mrs Evans, Conservative, has not ruled out changes to the policy itself if they are needed.

"The policy is transport to the nearest suitable school, and the review is looking at the implementation of the policy," she said.

"It might look at areas of the policy, but we are not tearing the whole thing up.

"It could be we need to make changes to the policy itself, and we are open about that, but nearest school is the guiding principle."

The review will gather feedback from parents - both good and bad experiences - as well as customer service staff, staff in the transport and children's services teams and gather data such as appeal numbers and correspondence.

The report is expected to go to the council's scrutiny committee in February, with the findings determining the next steps - be it internal changes, better resourcing or coming up with tweaks to the policy itself.

However, if changes are made to the details of the policy, a fresh consultation must take place with the public.

Mr Hardingham said: "The panel will look at what the reason was for the policy change in the first place.

"Depending on what the results are from that first phase [of the report] there may be something about needing changes to the implementation and there might be something in tweaking the policy."