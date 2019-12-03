'I revise in bed' - The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4 True Vision Press. Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way. This picture may be used solely for Channel 4

The harrowing story of a 15-year-old from Sudbury - who is going to school hungry while studying for her GCSEs - lays bare the sheer scale of food poverty facing families in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vicky Leonard of Storehouse foodbank. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY Vicky Leonard of Storehouse foodbank. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

That's the hard-hitting message from Vicky Leonard, team leader of the Storehouse foodbank, which supported the teenager's family this summer.

GCSE student Danielle, whose parents separated last year and could not afford to keep the family home, is living with her mum Jodi in temporary housing. Her younger brother Phoenix is living with his dad in similar circumstances.

Their story this week featured on a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary about British children living in poverty.

For the 15-year-old, who broke down in tears on the programme, her family's situation is taking its toll on her revision and mental health. She said: "I have to revise in my bed, it's like stressful having to revise for all the subjects and remember it all.

The Sudbury teenager said her family's situation has affected her mental health Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4 The Sudbury teenager said her family's situation has affected her mental health Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

"I can be really happy one minute and the next I can be screaming and shouting at everyone and the next minute I can just be really tired.

"Sometimes I get to the point where I will self-harm and I'll feel like I want to kill myself but then I'll think about how much it'll impact me and everyone else in my life."

'Parents go days without food so their children can eat'

Now Ms Leonard, of the Storehouse in Sudbury, has shared more distressing stories of people struggling to make ends meet in the picturesque market town. Danielle and her family used the foodbank during the summer.

"We have parents coming in who haven't eaten for a couple of days because their children are so hungry," Ms Leonard said.

"It is heartbreaking and it makes us so angry because these are really lovely people who have fallen into poverty. We've got people coming in now who have jobs but are struggling to make ends meet.

"It hits men hard - we've had men in tears desperately trying to feed their children.

"It is harrowing, and with mental health services cut to the bone people are facing an impossible burden, not just financially but emotionally too.

She added: "Sudbury in particular is affected by recent business closures, a lot of manufacturing firms have closed down recently and people have lost jobs, and it's had a knock on effect. Demand is up 66% on 2018."

Since the documentary aired, messages of support and sympathy have flooded in for the Suffolk family, with a JustGiving page set up to raise funds for them raising several thousands of pounds in just 24 hours.

Lesley Galpin, from Suffolk, tweeted: "Danielle lives in Sudbury, and her story is heartbreaking. Wonderful young people growing up as carers, in poverty, in 21st century Britain."

Watch Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids on All 4.