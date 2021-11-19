News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Swimathons, silences and silly costumes - Suffolk raises cash for Children in Need

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:25 PM November 19, 2021
Suffolk New College Children in Need

Sarah Brunning, Imia Marden and Luke Thurlow at Suffolk Rural - Credit: Suffolk New College

Today, schoolchildren across Suffolk are undertaking a wide variety of challenges to raise money for Children in Need.

The annual event began in 1980 and has raised more than £1billion, with a great deal raised through the efforts of schools taking part.

Suffolk New College Children in Need

Childcare students dressing in pyjamas to support the annual charity campaign - Credit: Suffolk New College

Suffolk New College

Two college campuses in Suffolk have joined forces to raise money for Children in Need.

The Suffolk Rural campus of Suffolk New College got on the front foot by encouraging learners to take part in a sponsored walk this week.

Events have been led by Sarah Brunning for the past 14 years at the college.

She said, “I feel very strongly about Children in Need. It’s even closer to my heart since I’ve had children myself. We worked out that as a college campus, we’ve raised between £8-10k since we have been supporting this charity campaign.”

At Suffolk New College in Ipswich, childcare students dressed up in pyjamas, and the rest of the college got involved in a raffle and the wearing of spotted clothes.

Children in Need Suffolk

Maryann James, Phoebe Churly and Hannah Segrott from Year 4 at Belchamp St Paul Primary School - Credit: Anna James

Belchamp St Paul School

Maryann, Phoebe and Hannah from Belchamp St Paul School are doing a sponsored silence today and have raised more than £400.

The three girls formed their own group called 'Looking after everyone and everything', which is where they came up with idea to help, they said: "We think that we are very lucky and want to make sure the unfortunate people can be too."

One Sixth Form College

One Sixth Form College students are taking part in a fancy dress to raise money - Credit: One Sixth Form College

One Sixth Form College

Harry Potter and Minnie Mouse will feature in a fancy dress contest for Children in Need at One Sixth Form College today.

Those are some of the costumes that staff and students be wearing as part of their annual effort for this beloved national campaign.

The college community based in Ipswich will also take part in a cake sale, a raffle and a guess how many sweets in the jar competition.

Teacher of health and social care, Sarah Warnes, said: “The whole theme this year is that ‘together we can make a difference’ and this is why we are coming together to support this year’s effort."

Samuel Ward Academy

Samuel Ward Academy swimmers have raised over two thousand pounds for charity - Credit: Gooderham PR

Samuel Ward swimmers 

Keen swimmers from Samuel Ward Academy have taken to the pool to raise more than £2,600 for Children in Need.

The Haverhill secondary school organised a charity swimathon which saw more than 80 students swim almost 6,000 lengths at Haverhill Leisure Centre on Wednesday.

Organiser and school officer manager, Wendy Jeffery, said: "It was great to see the determination of all our swimmers and we cannot thank them enough – and everyone who has sponsored them.

“We would also like to say a massive thank you to Abbeycroft Leisure for supporting the challenge and helping us raise such a fantastic amount.”

Children in Need
Suffolk

