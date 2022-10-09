Porsches and Ferraris rev up Sunday morning on Suffolk seafront

Ronnie Finbow, nine, from Ipswich, sits in the passenger seat of a McLaren at Felixstowe seafront - Credit: DOMINIC BAREHAM

Visitors to a Suffolk seafront had a rev-erential experience on Sunday- when they witnessed a display of supercars including Ferraris, Porsches and McLarens, some valued at more than £100,000.

Felixstowe’s promenade reverberated to the sound of the revving engines from the 15 cars that had travelled in convoy through Suffolk, starting from a service station at Sproughton and then travelling via Woodbridge to Felixstowe, where they parked in the car park behind the Spa Pavilion.

Ferraris, Porsches and McLarens were among the supercars in the Spa Pavilion car park - Credit: DOMINIC BAREHAM

Hundreds of people turned out to take a look at the rare motors, which included older Ferraris and a McLaren 720 with a top speed of more than 200mph.

Organiser Colin Meadows said the owners of the high-powered motors were all members of The Drivers Union, a national supercars club, with a number of the participants living locally, including Capel St Mary and Felixstowe.

Many of the cars were brought by drivers nearby, including Capel St Mary and Felixstowe - Credit: DOMINIC BAREHAM

A similar convoy was held last year, but was not very well attended due to a lack of pre-publicity, but on this occasion more messaging had gone out on social media and Mr Meadows was hoping to hold the event more often, especially with the good turnout on a sunny Sunday.

However, a venue would need to be secured and the Spa Pavilion was chosen because it is a private car park.

Hundreds of people turned out to look at the cars - Credit: DOMINIC BAREHAM

He said: “We are pleased with it and we would like to make it a bigger thing.”

Visitors also had the chance to have a peek inside - Credit: DOMINIC BAREHAM



