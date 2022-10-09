Porsches and Ferraris rev up Sunday morning on Suffolk seafront
- Credit: DOMINIC BAREHAM
Visitors to a Suffolk seafront had a rev-erential experience on Sunday- when they witnessed a display of supercars including Ferraris, Porsches and McLarens, some valued at more than £100,000.
Felixstowe’s promenade reverberated to the sound of the revving engines from the 15 cars that had travelled in convoy through Suffolk, starting from a service station at Sproughton and then travelling via Woodbridge to Felixstowe, where they parked in the car park behind the Spa Pavilion.
Hundreds of people turned out to take a look at the rare motors, which included older Ferraris and a McLaren 720 with a top speed of more than 200mph.
Organiser Colin Meadows said the owners of the high-powered motors were all members of The Drivers Union, a national supercars club, with a number of the participants living locally, including Capel St Mary and Felixstowe.
A similar convoy was held last year, but was not very well attended due to a lack of pre-publicity, but on this occasion more messaging had gone out on social media and Mr Meadows was hoping to hold the event more often, especially with the good turnout on a sunny Sunday.
However, a venue would need to be secured and the Spa Pavilion was chosen because it is a private car park.
He said: “We are pleased with it and we would like to make it a bigger thing.”