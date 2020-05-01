E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Somewhere in the world: Share your holiday photos to help readers through lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 May 2020

Elmer's Bottle Farm outside Barstow, California, is an iconic Route 66 tourist attraction - a forest full of trees made of metal and glass Picture: JASON NOBLE

Elmer's Bottle Farm outside Barstow, California, is an iconic Route 66 tourist attraction - a forest full of trees made of metal and glass Picture: JASON NOBLE

Archant

International travel has all but stopped while countries around the world tackle the coronavius pandemic, so we are asking readers to share photographs from their past travels to help bring some culture to our lives during lockdown.

Chicago, Illinois, has a striking skyline - share your best holiday pictures with the rest of ourr readers Picture: JASON NOBLEChicago, Illinois, has a striking skyline - share your best holiday pictures with the rest of ourr readers Picture: JASON NOBLE

Whether you have visited the Incan temples of Machu Picchu in Peru, or taken a snap of the bustling city streets of Tokyo, Japan, send your photos in and they could appear in our travel gallery in the coming days.

Any images you can share from your travels, on recent trips or from decades ago, of incredible natural sights, lesser-known tourist attractions or stunning vistas would be good to share with other readers looking forward to travelling whenever it is possible again.

Reporter Jason Noble took a road trip on America’s famous Route 66 in 2019 and stopped to take in the Chicago skyline at one end and Elmer’s Bottle Ranch outside Barstow, California, at the other.

Send your pictures to us via email or to our Facebook page and make sure you have permission to share the picture and include your name, the location of the photo and a little bit about your trip.

