A five-month old ram lamb from Norfolk walked off with the top prize in the Suffolk Sheep class at this year's show.

The winning lamb was part of a small flock bred by Swaffham couple Gordon and Elizabeth Beddie - they took up rearing their own sheep 25 years ago after Mr Beddie retired as a farm manager.

Gordon Beddie with his champion Suffolk ram lamb. - Credit: Paul Geater

He said: "It's the second time I have won here. We've got about 20 sheep in the flock - it's more of a hobby really but you have to have an interest when you retire!"

Entries for the sheep sections came from across East Anglia and as far away as Northamptonshire.

Entries came from across East Anglia. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Senior Steward Tim Pratt said the number of entries this year was very good - almost back to the numbers in previous years.

He said: "In some livestock classes the numbers have been a bit down - but we seem to have about the same as we have had in the past. It is good for everyone that we are able to be back this year."

The sheep area has been slightly improved this year to make it more accessible to visitors - and from early in the day there was a steady flow of show visitors to the pens.

Sheep judging. Suffolk show day one - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Although Suffolk Sheep are a star attraction at the show, other breeds also caught the eye - none more so than the long-fleeces of the Wensleydales that were popular exhibits.

As well as the exhibits, judges travelled from far afield to take part in the Suffolk Show - one travelled to Trinity Park from just outside Edinburgh.



