25 best pictures from day one of the Suffolk Show

Gallery

Charlie and Bella with DJ Dazzle. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Suffolk Show returned to Trinity Park today (May 31) after two years of cancellations due to Covid.

Despite the adverse weather during periods of the day, the crowds surged back to the show.

More than 600 trade stands are accompanied by 12 competition rings and around 2,000 livestock and equine entries over the two days.

Despite the adverse weather the crowds surged back to Trinity Park. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Over 300 volunteer stewards helped ensure a successful return for the show.

Gates open again at 7am on Wednesday (June 1), with tickets costing £28.50 for adults in advance or £30 on the gate.

Children under 15 go free, while 15 - 18 year olds cost £13 on the gate or £9.50 in advance.

Over 65s are £26 on the gate or £23 in advance.

Parking on-site is free of charge.

Jess and Olivia with their cow Elsa. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Over the two days there will be around 2000 livestock and equine entries to a wide variety of competitions - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There was plenty of sheep on show on Tuesday (May 31). - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Suffolk Show helps to showcase traditional farming. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are 12 competition rings over the 300 acre Suffolk Show site. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Traditional farm animals were out on show during the day. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sheep taking to the podium after a hard fought competition. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Handlers prepare their cattle ahead of the first day of the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Horses having their final touches ahead of their classes on day one of the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Gates for the second day of the Suffolk Show open at 7am. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Over 300 volunteer stewards helped the day to run smoothly. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Final touches being added to a horse ahead on day one of the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A wide variety of horses were on show and in competition on day one of the show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Evie Lanham in the Grand Parade on the first day of the Suffolk Show 2022. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eight year old Oliver Hanmer with his calves. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sam Simms enjoying Day One of the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There was also a fun fair at the show which proved popular with the kids! - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A competitor leads a cow around the Grand Parade Ring - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Charlie with his sheep DJ Dizzle. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Part of the Grand Parade at the end of the first day. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Grand Parade Ring was full at the end of the first day of the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Mascot race on day one. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Shetland Pony race drew in the crowds on day one. - Credit: Charlotte Bond



