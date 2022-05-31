Gallery
25 best pictures from day one of the Suffolk Show
Published: 6:10 PM May 31, 2022
The Suffolk Show returned to Trinity Park today (May 31) after two years of cancellations due to Covid.
Despite the adverse weather during periods of the day, the crowds surged back to the show.
More than 600 trade stands are accompanied by 12 competition rings and around 2,000 livestock and equine entries over the two days.
Over 300 volunteer stewards helped ensure a successful return for the show.
Gates open again at 7am on Wednesday (June 1), with tickets costing £28.50 for adults in advance or £30 on the gate.
Children under 15 go free, while 15 - 18 year olds cost £13 on the gate or £9.50 in advance.
Over 65s are £26 on the gate or £23 in advance.
Parking on-site is free of charge.