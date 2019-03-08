Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Sizewell C traffic could be an ‘enormous gamble’ with air quality – artist

PUBLISHED: 19:29 24 March 2019

Fran Crowe is worried about the amount of air pollution that would be generated from construction traffic if Sizewel C is built. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Fran Crowe is worried about the amount of air pollution that would be generated from construction traffic if Sizewel C is built. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A Suffolk artist believes the go-ahead for Sizewell C would be an “enormous and dangerous gamble” with the county’s air quality – which could impact the lives of thousands of people.

At a recent exhibition in Woodbridge, Fran Crowe, whose art often reflects her deep concerns over the environment, invited people to donate air to those in need of better air quality and produced boxes of Sizewell Scud to help people imagine the air they will be breathing during construction of the nuclear power plant.

She says the work – which also includes an air raid kit including an air calculator – is tongue-in-cheek but seriously researched.

Despite the sea air and open countryside, she has found air quality in Suffolk poor over the past 20 years of living here – her son and partner now suffer from asthma and she has suffered from chronic bronchitis.

In her concerns about Sizewell C, she highlights the huge amount of extra traffic there will be if a road-led strategy is adopted for delivery of materials – including up to 1,500 lorries a day, 5,000 car journeys to and from park and ride sites and the buses to transport workers, plus travel for campus-based employees.

Artist Fran Crowe's work inspired by her fears of the pollution Sizewell C will create. Picture: RACHEL EDGEArtist Fran Crowe's work inspired by her fears of the pollution Sizewell C will create. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Fran said the implications of traffic would affect a much wider area.

She said: “It will have huge implications for those living, working, studying or playing in the A12 corridor, not least in Woodbridge and Martlesham where no mitigating measures are planned, yet 85% of traffic is forecast to come from the south. This will go right past Farlingaye High School and its playing fields. Pupils will be at particular risk when taking part in sports and when travelling to and from school.

“Although the A12 can currently be busy at peaks times, the proportion of HGV traffic is currently very low. But the council’s own air quality report for Stratford St Andrew states that, although HGVs currently only account for 6% of traffic flow on the A12, they alarmingly already account for 53.5% of nitrous oxide concentrations.

“The impact on air quality of Sizewell construction traffic, both in view of its quantity and type of vehicle will therefore be enormous, especially when the traffic is not free-flowing, for example in the rush hour, or when traffic backs up as a result of the movement of extra wide or long loads.

Artist Fran Crowe's work inspired by her fears of the pollution Sizewell C will create. Picture: RACHEL EDGEArtist Fran Crowe's work inspired by her fears of the pollution Sizewell C will create. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Diesel HGVs and other traffic will greatly increase nitrous oxide and particulates pollution in this area, which in turn will increase the incidence and severity of ground level ozone pollution across the region.

“We in East Anglia could be about to become the latest guinea pigs in the government’s gamble with air pollution. I believe that Sizewell C is a hugely important test case to see if the government really is serious protecting people from the ill-effects of air pollution.

“Worse still, the impact of Sizewell C construction traffic will be exacerbated by other major infrastructure projects that may also be happening during the same time period: for example, construction of Scottish Power East Anglia wind farm infrastructure and the Saxmundham garden village.

EDF Energy, as part of its environmental impact assessment work to inform the development of its proposals, and understand the potential significant effects of the Sizewell C project, has undertaken extensive monitoring campaigns of the area around the proposed development sites, and along the key transport routes to understand what the existing conditions are with respect to air quality and noise. This work is continuing, and is also being supplemented by monitoring the councils have undertaken in some areas along the proposed transport routes

Artist Fran Crowe's work inspired by her fears of the pollution Sizewell C will create. Picture: RACHEL EDGEArtist Fran Crowe's work inspired by her fears of the pollution Sizewell C will create. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An EDF Energy spokesperson said: “Preliminary air quality assessment work identifies that generally the ambient air quality in the region is good, and the additional construction vehicles for Sizewell C will not give rise to levels that would result in exceed the National air quality objectives.

“There are some locally designated Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) in the region where existing pollutant levels are already high (including Stratford St Andrew); however, preliminary assessments indicate that with existing plans in place to improve the local air quality, the additional Sizewell C related vehicles will not have a significant effect.

“This work is still ongoing, and subject to further modelling and engagement with the local authorities to better understand the effects, and to ensure the local air quality improvement plans are not compromised.”

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Ongoing police incident in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Ongoing police incident in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Where will roadworks be happening this week?

A number of roadworks are set to take place in Suffolk and Essex this week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Sizewell C traffic could be an ‘enormous gamble’ with air quality – artist

Fran Crowe is worried about the amount of air pollution that would be generated from construction traffic if Sizewel C is built. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists