News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk soprano Laura Wright's behind-the-scenes look at Tyson Fury fight

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:59 AM April 24, 2022
Laura Wright sang at Wembley Stadium

Laura Wright, from Suffolk, sang the national anthem in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night ahead of the Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte bout - Credit: PA

Suffolk soprano Laura Wright sang the national anthem at Saturday's night’s Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte bout in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley - and has given a behind-the-scenes look at the experience.

WBC champion Fury beat Whyte in the sixth round with a one-punch stoppage, before announcing his plans to retire from the sport. 

Ms Wright later shared a video on her Instagram page, showing the build-up and her walk out into the stadium.

Speaking before the bout, Ms Wright, 31, said: “It is incredible to see that this has pulled the biggest crowd in British fighting history in the 21st century.  I can’t wait to get out there, the atmosphere is going to be mad. 

“I wish both fighters the very best of luck. 

“On a personal note to Tyson Fury for opening up discussion around mental health, it is incredible what you’ve done not only in the ring, but outside of the ring as well.” 

Fury has previously shared his struggles with depression. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'It won't be accepted' - McKenna on 1-1 draw at Crewe
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw at Crewe unfolded
  3. 3 Suffolk man convicted in connection with £13million fraud
  1. 4 Inside two of Suffolk's most stunning stately homes
  2. 5 Missing 14-year-olds have been found, say police
  3. 6 Buyer found for popular Suffolk book shop
  4. 7 Suffolk town named one of the best places to live in the UK
  5. 8 Recap: A120 reopens near Stansted Airport after 'police incident'
  6. 9 Man shoots duck with catapult then throws it for dog to chase and kill
  7. 10 How Town's players rated in 1-1 draw at Crewe

Ms Wright, who attended Framlingham College, has performed at many other sporting events, including rugby internationals, the Grand National, and FA Cup finals.

She also wrote the anthem ‘Heroes,’ the first official anthem of the England Women's Cricket Team. 

In 2018, she debuted the song ‘Invincible’ at Prince Harry’s inaugural Invictus Games. 

Ipswich News
Framlingham News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A pasta dish at Rustico in Bury St Edmunds

Food and Drink | Review

Review: Trying the food at Suffolk's hottest new Italian restaurant

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Owner of Swanns Nursery in Bromeswell, Caroline Peecock.Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Gardening

11 of the best independent garden centres and nurseries in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece Simpson in action for Ipswich Town's Under 23s against Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Press conference

Young striker Simpson tells Town he wants to leave Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A woman prepares to eat Indian take away food.

Food and Drink

The 10 best Indian restaurants in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon