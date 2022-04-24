Suffolk soprano Laura Wright's behind-the-scenes look at Tyson Fury fight

Laura Wright, from Suffolk, sang the national anthem in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night ahead of the Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte bout - Credit: PA

Suffolk soprano Laura Wright sang the national anthem at Saturday's night’s Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte bout in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley - and has given a behind-the-scenes look at the experience.

WBC champion Fury beat Whyte in the sixth round with a one-punch stoppage, before announcing his plans to retire from the sport.

Ms Wright later shared a video on her Instagram page, showing the build-up and her walk out into the stadium.

Speaking before the bout, Ms Wright, 31, said: “It is incredible to see that this has pulled the biggest crowd in British fighting history in the 21st century. I can’t wait to get out there, the atmosphere is going to be mad.

“I wish both fighters the very best of luck.

“On a personal note to Tyson Fury for opening up discussion around mental health, it is incredible what you’ve done not only in the ring, but outside of the ring as well.”

Fury has previously shared his struggles with depression.

Ms Wright, who attended Framlingham College, has performed at many other sporting events, including rugby internationals, the Grand National, and FA Cup finals.

She also wrote the anthem ‘Heroes,’ the first official anthem of the England Women's Cricket Team.

In 2018, she debuted the song ‘Invincible’ at Prince Harry’s inaugural Invictus Games.