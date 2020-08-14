Video

Striking photos and video capture storm raging over Ipswich

Eerie photographs of the lightning over Ravenswood was captured late last night as thunderstorms hit Ipswich. Picture: CARL HARLOTT CARL_HARLOTT

As the second day of storms sets in across the county, a photographer has captured striking lightning flashes and flooding.

The B1087 on the outskirts of Stoke by Nayland has flooded this morning. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The B1087 on the outskirts of Stoke by Nayland has flooded this morning. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Late last night, between 10pm and 11pm, Carl Harlott took photos and video footage of the lightning storm over Ravenswood in Ipswich.

His video shows the bright flashes illuminating the landscape for brief seconds before fading away into darkness.

There is a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms this weekend and the torrential downpour onto rock solid ground is likely to cause some surface water flooding.

In Stoke by Nayland the B1087 was completely submerged this morning.

In Haverhill there was dramatic flood scenes yesterday as heavy rainfall infiltrated the brick road surface in Swan Lane and caused it to “explode” according to witnesses.

