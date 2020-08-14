Striking photos and video capture storm raging over Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 11:23 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 14 August 2020
CARL_HARLOTT
As the second day of storms sets in across the county, a photographer has captured striking lightning flashes and flooding.
Late last night, between 10pm and 11pm, Carl Harlott took photos and video footage of the lightning storm over Ravenswood in Ipswich.
His video shows the bright flashes illuminating the landscape for brief seconds before fading away into darkness.
There is a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms this weekend and the torrential downpour onto rock solid ground is likely to cause some surface water flooding.
MORE: Violent storms headed for Suffolk
In Stoke by Nayland the B1087 was completely submerged this morning.
In Haverhill there was dramatic flood scenes yesterday as heavy rainfall infiltrated the brick road surface in Swan Lane and caused it to “explode” according to witnesses.
MORE: Surface water flooding in Haverhill
• Send us more of your storm pictures and videos by email
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.