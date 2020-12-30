These spectacular Suffolk sunrise photos will take your breath away
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
There is perhaps no more idyllic sight than a glorious sunrise over Suffolk's beautiful coast or its historic artefacts.
And if these pictures are anything to go by, it just goes to prove that there really isn't a better place to be in the world.
Our photographers Sarah Lucy Brown and Sonya Duncan rose early to take these snaps of some of the final sunrises of 2020, with the rising light showing the county in all its beauty.
Sarah's pictures of Shingle Street show a sky on fire as the sun rises over the sea and creates a wonderful contrast of colours as night breaks into day for one of the last times this year.
While chilly from a frost overnight, it was a wonderfully clear and bright day - something appreciated by several other beach walkers seen capturing their own photos on the their smartphones.
You may also want to watch:
At the same time, Sonya was capturing the sun rising over the major landmarks of Bury St Edmunds.
The picturesque Suffolk town looks splendid in the images, with dawn breaking over the Cathedral and Abbey Gardens.
Most Read
- 1 Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients
- 2 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
- 3 Man reported missing after failing to show up for work found
- 4 What has happened to Suffolk's lost railway stations?
- 5 Man dies in medical emergency
- 6 Murder investigation launched after elderly man found dead
- 7 Village shocked after murder investigation launched
- 8 Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after Pulis sacking
- 9 Call for third national lockdown as Tier 4 fails to contain new Covid strain
- 10 Worrying rise in dumped chickens as owners get fed up of lockdown pets
The frosty grounds against the backdrop of a fiery red sky make for another stunning view of the county.
Have you taken any good Suffolk sunrise photos? Email andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk