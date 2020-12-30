News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
These spectacular Suffolk sunrise photos will take your breath away

Andrew Papworth

Published: 7:22 PM December 30, 2020   
Spectacular sunrise at Shingle Street on the eve of New Year's Eve. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There is perhaps no more idyllic sight than a glorious sunrise over Suffolk's beautiful coast or its historic artefacts.

Spectacular sunrise at Shingle Street on the eve of New Year's Eve. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And if these pictures are anything to go by, it just goes to prove that there really isn't a better place to be in the world.

Spectacular sunrise at Shingle Street on the eve of New Year's Eve. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our photographers Sarah Lucy Brown and Sonya Duncan rose early to take these snaps of some of the final sunrises of 2020, with the rising light showing the county in all its beauty.

Dawn breaks over the Abbey Gardens and Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds - Credit Sonya Duncan

Sarah's pictures of Shingle Street show a sky on fire as the sun rises over the sea and creates a wonderful contrast of colours as night breaks into day for one of the last times this year.

Spectacular sunrise at Shingle Street on the eve of New Year's Eve. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

While chilly from a frost overnight, it was a wonderfully clear and bright day - something appreciated by several other beach walkers seen capturing their own photos on the their smartphones.

At the same time, Sonya was capturing the sun rising over the major landmarks of Bury St Edmunds.

The picturesque Suffolk town looks splendid in the images, with dawn breaking over the Cathedral and Abbey Gardens.

The frosty grounds against the backdrop of a fiery red sky make for another stunning view of the county.

Have you taken any good Suffolk sunrise photos? Email andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk

