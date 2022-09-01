Suffolk is home to many picturesque villages - Credit: Archant

With picture perfect high streets and areas of outstanding natural beauty there are so many picturesque villages in Suffolk.

All around the county, there are a number of spots just waiting to be the centre of your next photograph.

Here are five of the most picturesque villages in Suffolk.

Lavenham

Home to the Harry Potter house Lavenham, which sits between Sudbury and Hadleigh, gives those visiting a chance to take a step back in time.

Lavenham is home to many timber-framed buildings - Credit: Archant

One of the country's most well-preserved villages Lavenham is an Instagrammer's dream with colourful houses and streets and timber-framed buildings.

The medieval wool village is also home to a beautiful church.

Clare

Surrounded by beautiful countryside, Clare has so much character, making it one of the most picturesque villages in Suffolk.

The view from the top of Clare Castle Country Park - Credit: Archant

Known for its chocolate box cottages and castle ruins, Clare, near Sudbury is a place people should visit.

With streets lined with picture perfect houses and stunning views of the church Clare is a real hidden gem of Suffolk.

Kersey

The quintessential village near Hadleigh has a number of winding narrow roads which are lined with historical properties.

The Kersey Splash is one of the most picture perfects parts of Suffolk - Credit: Archant

In Kersey you’ll also find the Kersey Mill – a venue set in an outstanding area of Suffolk countryside with lots of rare birds and wildlife.

It would be impossible to mention Kersey without talking about the splash - a dip in the road with water, which shouldn't be that impressive but combine the reflective surface with the beautiful village you get one of the most beautiful parts of Babergh.

Thorpeness

Known for being home to some of the quirkiest buildings in Suffolk Thorpeness is

The 'House in the Cloud' water tower is well worth a visit.

The house in the clouds at Thorpeness - Credit: Archant

The picturesque seaside village sits on the Hundred River and lies in the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Rolling hills, beaches, and pretty holiday cottages all make this village more than a day trip.

Somerleyton

The beautiful village in east Suffolk was largely rebuilt as a model village in the 19th century – and now it makes the perfect day trip from Lowestoft.

Two Suffolk Punch Horses in a field at Somerleyton. - Credit: citizenside.com

Sitting close by is Victorian stately home Somerleyton Hall, Broads National Park and the River Waveney.