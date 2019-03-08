Two homes hit by lightning during fierce overnight storms in Suffolk

Lightning sotrms hit Suffolk overnight. Picture: PETER CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

A band of heavy rain and thunder hit Suffolk overnight with reports of lightning strikes on houses across the region.

The area of weather moved into the county from the south late last night, bringing with is some loud claps of thunder and dramatic flashed of lightning

Up to 10mm of rain was recorded in parts of Suffolk as well as lightning strikes on houses.

The fire Service were called out twice to reports of houses being hit by lightning.

Five pumps attended a fire at a house in Shotley which had been hit, with two hosereels, one jet and an ariel ladder used to dowse the flames.

Fire crews were also sent out to a property in Main Road in Tuddenham St Martin. Fortunately the property struck was not on fire.

More to follow.