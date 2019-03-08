Thunderstorms

Two homes hit by lightning during fierce overnight storms in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:25 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 19 June 2019

Lightning sotrms hit Suffolk overnight. Picture: PETER CUTTS

PETER-CUTTS

A band of heavy rain and thunder hit Suffolk overnight with reports of lightning strikes on houses across the region.

The area of weather moved into the county from the south late last night, bringing with is some loud claps of thunder and dramatic flashed of lightning

Up to 10mm of rain was recorded in parts of Suffolk as well as lightning strikes on houses.

The fire Service were called out twice to reports of houses being hit by lightning.

Five pumps attended a fire at a house in Shotley which had been hit, with two hosereels, one jet and an ariel ladder used to dowse the flames.

Fire crews were also sent out to a property in Main Road in Tuddenham St Martin. Fortunately the property struck was not on fire.

More to follow.

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

