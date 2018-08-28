Remembrance 2018: Long Melford pays tribute to fallen

Taking the salute at Melford Hall gates, left to right: Audrey Wreford, chairman of Long Melford RBL, Sir Tim Bridge Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, William Hyde Parker, of Melford Hall, and councillor John Nunn president of Long Melford RBL Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Hundreds of people in Long Melford paid tribute to those who lost their lives at war with poignant commemorations in the village.

The Long Melford Remembrance Day parade began at 10am at Chemist Lane and was led by the award-winning band of 295 Squadron Witham and Rivenhall air cadets, and featured Sudbury Army Cadet Force and Sudbury Air Training Corps, representatives from USAF Lakenheath, and many other local organisations.

Around 1,000 people also attended a service on Sunday evening, conducted by Reverend Matthew Lawson, around the newly installed beacon on the village green – which was lit as part of the national ‘Battle’s Over’ tribute.

The Last Post was also played, and the Holy Trinity Church bells were sounded to end the commemorations.

John Nunn, district and parish councillor, said: “Thank you to all who helped to make this event happen, the day’s commemorations ended with the ‘Battles Over’ service and lighting of the Beacon on the green.

“My thanks to the Hyde Parker family, Holy Trinity Church and bell ringers, the Reverend Matthew Lawson, Long Melford Parish Council, the staff and pupils of Long Melford Primary School, Long Melford Silver Band, the fire brigade, Rob and Jake Simpson, and to all who attended in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”