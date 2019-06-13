Thunderstorms

Plans for primary school extension and further 40 village homes revealed

13 June, 2019 - 07:30
Woolpit Primary School could be extended Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans which could see a Suffolk village primary school extended, along with up to 40 new homes, have been revealed.

The proposed scheme would see an extension to Woolpit Primary Academy and up to 40 new homes on land to the south of Old Stowmarket Road in the popular village.

The site lies immediately to the south of the approved phase one development for 120 homes and a health centre car park, which was granted outline planning permission in July last year.

In its outline planning application, developers Pigeon Capital Management said while the detailed internal site layout for the school extension is yet to be finalised, it is understood from discussions with Suffolk County Council that new car parking on the extension site would be included.

A new pedestrian and cycle route will also be provided from the health centre car park, approved as part of phase one, to the proposed school extension site.

Pigeon says the scheme would provide a number of key benefits for Woolpit such as provision of land for extension to the primary school, provision of new housing, provision of affordable housing, support for existing shops and services and community infrastructure.

The design and access statement reads: "It is well recognised locally that the primary school and associated pre-school need to expand in order to accommodate growth within its catchment area and to make a number of improvements to its facilities."

According to the application, 35% of the homes provided would be affordable, amounting to 14 units to address housing need.

Feedback

Two public exhibitions for the proposed scheme were held in November last year and 126 people attended.

Pigeon said the project was "generally well received" although feedback regarding the ability of local services to cope with the additional development was noted.

Commenting on the application, Dave Hughes, public realm officer for Woolpit, said: "The combined open space [phase one and two] would appear to be adequate for a development of this size. At this stage it is not possible to make detailed comments on the provision but it would be anticipated that some degree of formal play provision would be provided."

