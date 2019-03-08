Thunderstorms

New book detailing lives of village war heroes to be published

PUBLISHED: 12:47 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 25 June 2019

Robin Sharp, author of Valiant Hearts, which tells the stories of 18 men listed on First and Second World War memorials in Drinkstone Picture: ROBIN SHARP

Robin Sharp, author of Valiant Hearts, which tells the stories of 18 men listed on First and Second World War memorials in Drinkstone Picture: ROBIN SHARP

Archant

The life stories of 18 men listed on First and Second World War memorials in a Suffolk village are being told for the first time in a new book.

Valiant Hearts will be published on Friday, June 28 Picture: ROBIN SHARPValiant Hearts will be published on Friday, June 28 Picture: ROBIN SHARP

The book, entitled Valiant Hearts, has been written by Robin Sharp, of Drinkstone, near Bury St Edmunds, who has been researching the lives and backgrounds of the men over the past 15 years.

The book will be published on Friday and the date - June 28 - has been chosen as it marks the centenary of the signing of the Peace Treaty of Versailles which officially brought the Great War to an end.

To coincide with the book's publication, an exhibition will be held at the Drinkstone War Memorial Institute (village hall) between 11am and 4pm on Saturday.

The stories of all the men will be on display, together with artefacts and items relating to the First World War, many of which have been loaned by military memorabilia collector Rod Scott from Beyton.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Copies of Valiant Hearts will also be on sale, priced at £7.99 each.

Author Mr Sharp said: "Shortly after moving to Drinkstone in 2004, I attended the Remembrance Sunday service in All Saints' Church.

"Last Post was played and in the silence that followed, it struck me that few of those present could have had memories of the men.

"Most, like me, knew their names and regiment as inscribed on the memorials, but nothing of their lives.

"As Reveille sounded, I resolved to try to find out at least something about each of the men, to bring back life, colour and substance to mere names, to ensure that we did indeed have something to remember them by."

