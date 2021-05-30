News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk enjoys Bank Holiday sun, but the best is yet to come

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:00 PM May 30, 2021   
Drew and Joe. Hot weather in Christchurch park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Drew and Joe enjoying the hot weather in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

While most of Suffolk basked in 20C sun today, some areas near the coast were not so lucky — but forecasters say that could change tomorrow.

According to East Anglia-based forecaster Weatherquest temperatures inland made it "upwards of 19 or 20 degrees", but on the coast the temperature were "in the order of about 11 or 12 degrees".

Chris Bell, chief communications officer at the forecaster, explained this was because of "low clouds drifting and off the North Sea" that were affecting areas within five miles of the coast.

Rose, Amelie, Greyson and Madeline. Hot weather in Christchurch park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rose, Amelie, Greyson and Madeline in the hot weather in Christchurch park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Bell said the weather tomorrow is forecast to be better for those near the sea.

"It looks a little bit sunnier for coastal areas tomorrow," he said. "If you were planning on going out to the coast tomorrow, I think it will be brighter. I don't think we'll see much, if any, cloud at all across most of the county including the coast."

You may also want to watch:

However, he added: "There will still be this easterly wind blowing. So the temperatures on the coast are  going to be held down to 13-14 degrees, whereas the rest of the county could be up to 20 or so."

Freddine Schunmann and George Lawrence from Hazel Nurseries. The Whitsun Fayre in Bury Picture: CHA

Freddine Schunmann and George Lawrence from Hazel Nurseries at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Inland, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds BID and organiser of the town's Whitsun Fayre, said: "It was a fabulous day. Hot, cloudless weather and a really good turnout.

The Whitsun Fayre in Bury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The sunny Whitsun Fayre in Bury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk kennels look to rehome dogs rescued from 'kill shelters'
  2. 2 Travellers move into car park in Stowmarket town centre
  3. 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in double move
  1. 4 Developer submits plans for 54 homes in Suffolk village
  2. 5 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
  3. 6 Commercial vehicles fined £100k on Suffolk's roads in just four months
  4. 7 Amazing aerial views of giant new £90m warehouse for Felixstowe
  5. 8 Watch: Ipswich Town transfer talk - latest on Wyke, Bishop, Defoe and more
  6. 9 21 of the best Suffolk walks to celebrate National Walking Month
  7. 10 Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal

"Angel Hill looks lovely and all the traders have been very positive about their takings.

"It's been a busy day and hopefully it'll be the same again tomorrow."

People enjoying the sun at the Suffolk Food Hall on the Spring Bank Holiday weekend

People enjoying the sun at the Suffolk Food Hall on the Spring Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: ARCHANT




Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Accrington Stanley's Colby Bishop during the Sky Bet League One match at Wham Stadium, Accrington. P

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town boss Cook keen on Accrington striker

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sunderland's Charlie Wyke with the match ball after the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of L

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it wa

Investigations

Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Marks and Spencer has announced it is to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUC

Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus