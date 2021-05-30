Suffolk enjoys Bank Holiday sun, but the best is yet to come
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
While most of Suffolk basked in 20C sun today, some areas near the coast were not so lucky — but forecasters say that could change tomorrow.
According to East Anglia-based forecaster Weatherquest temperatures inland made it "upwards of 19 or 20 degrees", but on the coast the temperature were "in the order of about 11 or 12 degrees".
Chris Bell, chief communications officer at the forecaster, explained this was because of "low clouds drifting and off the North Sea" that were affecting areas within five miles of the coast.
Mr Bell said the weather tomorrow is forecast to be better for those near the sea.
"It looks a little bit sunnier for coastal areas tomorrow," he said. "If you were planning on going out to the coast tomorrow, I think it will be brighter. I don't think we'll see much, if any, cloud at all across most of the county including the coast."
You may also want to watch:
However, he added: "There will still be this easterly wind blowing. So the temperatures on the coast are going to be held down to 13-14 degrees, whereas the rest of the county could be up to 20 or so."
Inland, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds BID and organiser of the town's Whitsun Fayre, said: "It was a fabulous day. Hot, cloudless weather and a really good turnout.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk kennels look to rehome dogs rescued from 'kill shelters'
- 2 Travellers move into car park in Stowmarket town centre
- 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in double move
- 4 Developer submits plans for 54 homes in Suffolk village
- 5 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
- 6 Commercial vehicles fined £100k on Suffolk's roads in just four months
- 7 Amazing aerial views of giant new £90m warehouse for Felixstowe
- 8 Watch: Ipswich Town transfer talk - latest on Wyke, Bishop, Defoe and more
- 9 21 of the best Suffolk walks to celebrate National Walking Month
- 10 Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal
"Angel Hill looks lovely and all the traders have been very positive about their takings.
"It's been a busy day and hopefully it'll be the same again tomorrow."