Suffolk enjoys Bank Holiday sun, but the best is yet to come

Published: 7:00 PM May 30, 2021

While most of Suffolk basked in 20C sun today, some areas near the coast were not so lucky — but forecasters say that could change tomorrow.

According to East Anglia-based forecaster Weatherquest temperatures inland made it "upwards of 19 or 20 degrees", but on the coast the temperature were "in the order of about 11 or 12 degrees".

Chris Bell, chief communications officer at the forecaster, explained this was because of "low clouds drifting and off the North Sea" that were affecting areas within five miles of the coast.

Rose, Amelie, Greyson and Madeline in the hot weather in Christchurch park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Bell said the weather tomorrow is forecast to be better for those near the sea.

"It looks a little bit sunnier for coastal areas tomorrow," he said. "If you were planning on going out to the coast tomorrow, I think it will be brighter. I don't think we'll see much, if any, cloud at all across most of the county including the coast."

You may also want to watch:

However, he added: "There will still be this easterly wind blowing. So the temperatures on the coast are going to be held down to 13-14 degrees, whereas the rest of the county could be up to 20 or so."

Freddine Schunmann and George Lawrence from Hazel Nurseries at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Inland, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds BID and organiser of the town's Whitsun Fayre, said: "It was a fabulous day. Hot, cloudless weather and a really good turnout.

The sunny Whitsun Fayre in Bury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Angel Hill looks lovely and all the traders have been very positive about their takings.

"It's been a busy day and hopefully it'll be the same again tomorrow."

People enjoying the sun at the Suffolk Food Hall on the Spring Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: ARCHANT











