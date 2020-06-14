Summer sunshine all the way today – coastal towns braced for influx of visitors
PUBLISHED: 08:27 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 14 June 2020
Beaches, parks and popular walks are expected to be busy again today – with wall-to-wall sunshine forecast and temperatures heading for the mid-20Cs.
Yesterday saw resorts and communities along the Suffolk coast enjoying a large influx of visitors, with everyone making for hotspots urged to be careful and maintain social distancing.
Felixstowe seafront was busy all day with large numbers of people on the prom, playing and relaxing on the beach in family groups, and paddling and swimming in the sea.
It was a similar picture at Lowestoft, Southwold and Aldeburgh.
It is expected to be the same today with temperatures forecast to reach 23C and higher inland, with it being a little bit cooler on the coast.
The best of the sunshine will be this morning with sunshine well into the afternoon and then cloud arriving by tea-time.
The wind is expected to be light and from the south. Pollen levels are predicted to be very high.
Tomorrow and Wednesday’s weather is likely to be similar though temperatures may be 1C or 2C lower.
