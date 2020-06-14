E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Summer sunshine all the way today – coastal towns braced for influx of visitors

PUBLISHED: 08:27 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 14 June 2020

People are expected to flock to Felixstowe to enjoy the sunshine again today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Beaches, parks and popular walks are expected to be busy again today – with wall-to-wall sunshine forecast and temperatures heading for the mid-20Cs.

Yesterday saw resorts and communities along the Suffolk coast enjoying a large influx of visitors, with everyone making for hotspots urged to be careful and maintain social distancing.

Felixstowe seafront was busy all day with large numbers of people on the prom, playing and relaxing on the beach in family groups, and paddling and swimming in the sea.

It was a similar picture at Lowestoft, Southwold and Aldeburgh.

You may also want to watch:

It is expected to be the same today with temperatures forecast to reach 23C and higher inland, with it being a little bit cooler on the coast.

The best of the sunshine will be this morning with sunshine well into the afternoon and then cloud arriving by tea-time.

The wind is expected to be light and from the south. Pollen levels are predicted to be very high.

Tomorrow and Wednesday’s weather is likely to be similar though temperatures may be 1C or 2C lower.

