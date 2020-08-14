Warning: Violent thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forecast for today

As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as part of the deluge of rain. Pictures: PETER CUTTS Archant

Rain, thunderstorms and lightning are expected to hit Suffolk today, after flooding from the River Stour yesterday marked the start of a five day torrent.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the county from today until Monday, August 17, with rain, lightning, hail and thunder all predicted.

The Met Office have advised that heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some flooding or travel disruption.

Weatherquest meteorologist Fred Best has said that temperatures will finally feel a little cooler today, though it will still be fairly humid.

“It’s starting out quite cloudy this morning,” he said.

“We should see some heavy showers and there is a risk of this throughout the day with perhaps some thunder.

“It will feel much cooler than recent days though the humidity is still high at this stage.

“We may see some sunshine break through later on this afternoon but there is still a chance we could have lightning.

“It is very hit and miss but we are certainly seeing some highly active areas, especially around the east coast such as Lowestoft.”

