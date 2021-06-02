Revealed: Readers' favourite fish and chip takeaways in Suffolk
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A trip to the seaside would not be complete without a classic British serving of fish and chips.
With National Fish and Chip Day being celebrated on Friday, we asked East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star readers to share their favourite takeaways in Suffolk.
The Regal Fish Bar and Restaurant, Felixstowe
The family-run eatery in Sea Road, a stone's throw away from the seafront, serves takeaway food from Monday to Sunday - but the restaurant is currently closed due to Covid restrictions.
Laura Hammond said on Facebook: "Only have to see the queue to know it's good."
Codfellas, Ipswich
The Greenfinch Avenue takeaway was one of two Suffolk names in the Good Food Awards for 2021 in the fish and chip shop category.
Vinny McClafferty said the takeaway is the "best chippy for miles".
The Upper Deck, Aldeburgh
Found in Aldeburgh's High Street, this chip shop is only a few moments' walk from the coastal resort's famous beach.
Michael Leach said: "Been to loads of places in Britain, but the best fish and chips are in Aldeburgh, at the Upper Deck fish and chip restaurant."
Nacton Road Fish Bar, Ipswich
The other Suffolk chippy included in the Good Food Awards, which judges said had "some of the tastiest chips in the UK", is the Nacton Road Fish Bar.
Bawar Mala called the shop "the best one in town".
Cappadocia Restaurant, Capel St Mary
Although traditionally a Turkish restaurant, the London Road diner has received rave reviews on Tripadvisor for its takeaway fish and chips.
Angela Freeman said her meal there was "lovely".
Cumberland Fish Bar, Woodbridge
Situated in Cumberland Street, this takeaway is the perfect pit-stop for those on walks of the River Deben.
Liya Monteiro said on Facebook: "The best fish and chips I've had in Suffolk."