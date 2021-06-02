News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Revealed: Readers' favourite fish and chip takeaways in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM June 2, 2021   
There's nothing quite like fish and chips at the seaside in Suffolk Picture: GETTY

Readers have suggested their favourite fish and chip restaurants and takeaways in Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A trip to the seaside would not be complete without a classic British serving of fish and chips.

With National Fish and Chip Day being celebrated on Friday, we asked East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star readers to share their favourite takeaways in Suffolk.

The Regal Fish Bar and Restaurant, Felixstowe 

The Regal, Felixstowe. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The Regal in Felixstowe was suggested as one of the best chippies in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

The family-run eatery in Sea Road, a stone's throw away from the seafront, serves takeaway food from Monday to Sunday - but the restaurant is currently closed due to Covid restrictions.

Laura Hammond said on Facebook: "Only have to see the queue to know it's good."

Codfellas, Ipswich

Ipswich Codfellas has recently won some impressive awards

Ipswich Codfellas has recently won some impressive awards - Credit: Ipswich Codfellas

The Greenfinch Avenue takeaway was one of two Suffolk names in the Good Food Awards for 2021 in the fish and chip shop category.

Most Read

  1. 1 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
  2. 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Rotherham defender
  3. 3 'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms
  1. 4 Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
  2. 5 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
  3. 6 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
  4. 7 Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids
  5. 8 'I'd like to think that in the next week or so, we can get some across the line' - Ashton on signings
  6. 9 Woman who was 10 times drug drive limit jailed after police chase
  7. 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Vinny McClafferty said the takeaway is the "best chippy for miles".

The Upper Deck, Aldeburgh

Found in Aldeburgh's High Street, this chip shop is only a few moments' walk from the coastal resort's famous beach.

Michael Leach said: "Been to loads of places in Britain, but the best fish and chips are in Aldeburgh, at the Upper Deck fish and chip restaurant."

Nacton Road Fish Bar, Ipswich

Rav Phagura, owner of Nacton Road Fish Bar, Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rav Phagura, owner of Nacton Road Fish Bar, Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The other Suffolk chippy included in the Good Food Awards, which judges said had "some of the tastiest chips in the UK", is the Nacton Road Fish Bar. 

Bawar Mala called the shop "the best one in town".

Cappadocia Restaurant, Capel St Mary

Although traditionally a Turkish restaurant, the London Road diner has received rave reviews on Tripadvisor for its takeaway fish and chips.

Angela Freeman said her meal there was "lovely".

Cumberland Fish Bar, Woodbridge

The team at the Cumberland Fish Bar in Woodbridge, Akif Duzgun, Turgay Yuce and Antony Wright. Pict

The team at the Cumberland Fish Bar in Woodbridge, Akif Duzgun, Turgay Yuce and Antony Wright. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Situated in Cumberland Street, this takeaway is the perfect pit-stop for those on walks of the River Deben.

Liya Monteiro said on Facebook: "The best fish and chips I've had in Suffolk."

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

30mph sign in Brantham on A137

4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Travellers in a car park opposite Asda in Stowmarket. 

Travellers move on to car park in Stowmarket

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Josh Hawkes signed for Sunderland from Hartlepool in 2020

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He'll be in the first team squad for pre-season' - Sunderland sporting...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews rescuing the stranded boat

Suffolk Live | Updated

Coastguard called to rescue diners as river cruise restaurant runs aground

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus