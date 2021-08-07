7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers

Published: 7:00 PM August 7, 2021

Simon and Lucia Lucas of the Green Man in Tunstall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is home to a huge selection of fine dining experiences, including award-winning restaurants and even one with a Michelin star - Pea Porridge, in Bury St Edmunds. But we asked readers to tell us their favourite restaurants, and here are seven of those which proved popular.

Watson and Walpole, Framlingham

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole outside their Framlingham Italian restaurant - Credit: Charlotte Bond

TV presenter Ruth Watson's latest venture in Framlingham town centre opened its doors last year.

The Italian offers a market day lunch every Tuesday and has a built-in ice cream shop for the summer months.

Fiona Smith praised the restaurant for its "absolutely gorgeous food".

Mariners, Ipswich

The Mariners on Ipswich Waterfront is set on a renovated boat - Credit: All About Ipswich

Perhaps the restaurant with the most unique setting on this list, Mariners is a renovated 1899 boat permanently docked on Ipswich Waterfront.

The restaurant has both a set and a la carte menu and an extensive wine list.

It was suggested by Jenny Hines for its "amazing food and very reasonable price".

Queen's Bar and Grill, Bury St Edmunds

Queen's Bar and Grill in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Mark Heath

The American-inspired grill and cocktail bar in Churchgate Street is well-known for its meaty dishes and burger menu.

The venue hosts live music monthly and even has a pub quiz on the first Thursday of every month.

Reader Sam Turner said: "Amazing food, cocktails and great staff and service. Never been disappointed when I've been there."

Ferry Boat Inn, Felixstowe

The Ferry Boat Inn, in Felixstowe was picked in our list - Credit: Archant

Located just outside of the main town, this pub can be found off Ferry Road close to the crossing to Bawdsey.

The kitchen serves a range of seafood and traditional pub grub, with an over 60s lunchtime special on offer on weekdays.

Christine Lee said on Facebook that her family enjoys dining at the restaurant.

The Green Man, Tunstall

The Lucas family outside the Green Man in Tunstall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Simon and Lucia Lucas took over the Green Man in August last year with the goal of re-establishing the pub's place at the heart of the community.

The pub, a short drive from Woodbridge, serves traditional British pub food, has an outdoor seating area and offers off-street parking.

Claire Gabb chose the Green Man as her favourite place to eat in Suffolk, adding: "Everyone in the area is in agreement!"

Blue Naan, Felixstowe

Owner Johnny Hussain outside Blue Naan in Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

Indian restaurant the Blue Naan is among the most popular eateries in the coastal town and has introduced a new Sunday buffet offering.

It can be found a short walk from the seafront and around the corner from Ranelagh Road car park.

The Hamilton Road restaurant was put forward as one of the best in Suffolk by Diane Birch on Facebook.

1921 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds

Chef patron Zack Deakins outside 1921 Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Located in the heart of the town, this restaurant champions local produce and prides itself on serving dishes sourced from Suffolk.

There is an extensive alcohol menu, including a selection of wines from around the world.

Trudi Cameron said of the restaurant: "Totally brilliant, innovative and exciting!"