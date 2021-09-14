Three Suffolk villages listed among best in the UK
Three places in Suffolk have been named among the 50 best villages in the UK by a national newspaper.
The Sunday Times picked villages with "attractive houses, good connections, a decent school and friendly neighbours".
Lavenham, Nayland and Stutton were selected from the approximately 200 villages in Suffolk.
Lavenham, in west Suffolk, was praised for its beautiful architecture — described as a "higgledy-piggledy feast for the eyes".
The nearest station is Sudbury, and a house costs £390,987 on average.
The national newspaper recommended Nayland as perfect for "urban exiles", noting the 15 minute drive to Colchester station.
The average house price in Nayland is £543,365.
The final Suffolk village chosen was Stutton, on the Shotley peninsula. With a community shop, two pubs and a school — the Sunday Times described it as the "perfect base to explore Alton Water".
Manningtree station is 5 miles away and the average house costs £343,973.