Three Suffolk villages listed among best in the UK

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:47 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 2:20 PM September 14, 2021
Mr Clegg says he chose to live in Lavenham for its thriving community Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic Lavenham

Three places in Suffolk have been named among the 50 best villages in the UK by a national newspaper. 

The Sunday Times picked villages with "attractive houses, good connections, a decent school and friendly neighbours".

Lavenham, Nayland and Stutton were selected from the approximately 200 villages in Suffolk. 

Lavenham, in west Suffolk, was praised for its beautiful architecture — described as a "higgledy-piggledy feast for the eyes". 

The nearest station is Sudbury, and a house costs £390,987 on average. 

The owner of Lavenham Blue Vintage Tearooms has submitted a planning application

Lavenhams' beautifully crooked tea room - Credit: Google Maps

The national newspaper recommended Nayland as perfect for "urban exiles", noting the 15 minute drive to Colchester station. 

The average house price in Nayland is £543,365.

Anchor Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Anchor Inn sits beside the Stour estuary - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

The final Suffolk village chosen was Stutton, on the Shotley peninsula. With a community shop, two pubs and a school — the Sunday Times described it as the "perfect base to explore Alton Water".

Manningtree station is 5 miles away and the average house costs £343,973.  

Stutton Primary School. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stuttons village primary school - Credit: Gregg Brown

